Who is Mr. Immortal? Exploring origins from the comics and how he differs from his portrayal in She-Hulk

Marvel's Mr. Immortal made quite the appearance in episode six of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Wrapped up in legal troubles, this version of the character was quite different as Craig Hollis was wrapped up in paying off those he divorced throughout his heavily extended life.

This version of Mr. Immortal hasn't been as much of a superhero as you would expect him to be. As a matter of fact, he had been quite the opposite, as he displayed a lot of cowardice and did his best to hurt those close to him. With many of his spouses coming forward, it certainly made for a different portrayal.

So, with his appearance in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, let's look at his comic book origins and see how he differs from the way the show portrayed him.

Exploring origins of Mr. Immortal

Mr. Immortal has been going by the name of Craig Hollis and was created by Josh Byrne. First appearing in the West Coast Avengers (Vol. 2) #46 in July 1989, he has the superpower of being immortal.

According to the Fandom wiki that discussed his comic origins, when Hollis died for the first time, he was revived on his own and discovered that he had cheated death. Upon waking up, his lover and teammate, Dinah Soar, had to calm him down as he got fits of rage and felt irritated.

However, these fits of rages gave him new-found confidence as he became more daring and took on reckless and daring stunts. Endangering himself countless times, he was always ready to give up his life for his teams' safety. However, Mr. Immortal soon went into depression when he saw his loved ones die around him.

Realizing that he had nothing to live for, Hollis tried committing suicide only to discover that he couldn't die and was revived no matter what. This led to his friendship with Deathurge, who had promised Hollis' mom that he would look after him.

Craig then decided to become a superhero when he realized the extraordinary potential of his superpowers. While trying to foil a crime, Craig was shot and decided to form a team to be more useful.

This was when Craig decided to form the Great Lake Avengers and took up the mantle of Mr. Immortal. He was joined by his teammates, including Flatman, Doorman, Big Bertha, Dinah Soar, and Leather Boy.

In She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, David Pasquesi portrayed Mr. Immortal. However, he was far away in his portrayal of the superhero in the comics. Dodging his messy divorces, here he was seen paying for the damages to those he had affected. Moreover, he lacked the resemblance of being a superhero.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law streams every Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar.

