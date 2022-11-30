Who is Silk? Exploring comic book origins of the character amidst Amazon series announcement

Silk: Spider Society is one of the first shows announced by Amazon as the streaming service is all set to dive deep into the spider-verse. With Phil Lord and Chris Miller ready to produce various Spider-Man-related spinoffs, going with Silk is certainly an interesting choice.

Being a good enough part of Spider-Man's large role, Silk has had her share of interesting storylines in the comics. With Spider Society being the subtitle for the series, we might see a spider-verse-related controversy at play here.

Silk is one of many Spider-Man-adjacent characters, so now is the perfect time to explore who she is in the comics and what her powers are.

Silk's comic book origins and powers explored

Marvel Focus @TheMarvelFocus Marvel’s Silk TV series titled ‘SILK: SPIDER SOCIETY’ is officially in the works for MGM+ and Amazon Prime Video



Angela Kang is set as the showrunner Marvel’s Silk TV series titled ‘SILK: SPIDER SOCIETY’ is officially in the works for MGM+ and Amazon Prime VideoAngela Kang is set as the showrunner https://t.co/ORHkLkSxrQ

In the comics, she goes by the name of Cindy Moon. Created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos, she first appeared in Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 3 #1 and hugely impacted Peter Parker's life.

According to Fandom, as a child, Cindy possessed eidetic memory, which made her extraordinary compared to most students. When visiting an exhibition showcasing the safe handling of nuclear waste, Cindy was bit on the ankle by an irradiated spider, which would later die. The catch here is that it was the same spider that had also bitten Peter Parker.

Having organic webbing, Cindy realized she was developing powers when she would accidentally web up her parents. She was then discovered by Ezekiel Sims, who trained her to use her powers. However, he later sheltered her when it was revealed that Morlun was after her since she was a Spider-Totem.

Giving Ezekiel her consent, he would lock her in a bunker containing years' worth of supplies and tapes to the outside world. Having access to leave whenever she wanted, Cindy decided to stay back, knowing the dire consequences awaiting her.

shady selwyn kane facts @iovebree cindy moon silk spiderman marvel comic character edit fancam fc cindy moon silk spiderman marvel comic character edit fancam fc https://t.co/dnLakqFQnX

She was eventually set free by Peter when Morlun was defeated and was no longer a threat. Initially confused, thinking that Peter had doomed them all, Cindy later learned the truth and began trusting Peter. Cindy then made a suit out of her webs and took the name Silk. She went on to visit her parents, however, she realized that they had moved from where they used to live. Peter promised her that he would help her find them.

In the comic books, this would start the romantic relationship between Cindy and Peter. The two would be alongside each other and save people from danger while taking on villains like Black Cat and Electro.

as told by emo (taylors version) @marvelbimbo I want the silk series so bad???? I feel like I should have just signed up for marvel unlimited are they free over there? I want the silk series so bad???? I feel like I should have just signed up for marvel unlimited are they free over there?

Cindy's powers are extremely similar to Peter's. She can crawl on the walls, has spider senses that she calls Silk-Sense, and can even shoot webs. The only difference is that she doesn't need a web shooter since she has organic webbing.

With all this, Cindy Moon is an interesting character, and we can't wait to see her debut in her own series. Here is hoping Spider-Man appears too.

