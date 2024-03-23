Who is the strongest warrior in House of the Dragon? Analyzing the swordsmen of Westeros ahead of season 2

House of the Dragon season 2 is almost here after a long period of waiting, given that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes took over nearly the entire 2023. The first set of trailers was released yesterday, indicating that the final season will not hold anything back in terms of big sequences.

Based on the novel Fire and Blood by George R.R. Martin, this Game of Thrones prequel follows the fate of the Targaryen dynasty almost 200 years before the events of HBO's superhit drama Game of Thrones. The series had a debut season with 10 episodes, which has found great critical and commercial success.

The first season of the show also gave a glimpse at some fascinating characters, who will be more important in the coming season, which will involve many battles, as indicated by the trailer(s). This means that both sides of the battle will require great warriors, forcing us to question who are the big differentials in the war.

As indicated in the first season, Daemon Targaryen (played by Matt Smith) is perhaps the strongest warrior depicted in House of the Dragon, followed by the likes of Ser Cristen Cole (Fabien Frankel) and Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell).

Is Daemon Targaryen the strongest swordsman in House of the Dragon?

Arguably, Daemon Targaryen has been the strongest warrior in the first season of the series despite losing to Criston Cole in the first episode of House of the Dragon. Daemon Targaryen achieved many things and continues to be one of the deadliest fighters overall, singlehandedly turning the tides of many battles in his lifetime.

Moreover, Daemon is also a skilled dragon rider and will surely play a big part in the upcoming battles that await the future of House of the Dragon.

Who are the other great swordsmen of Westeros?

While Game of Thrones gave us some of the deadliest warriors, from Jaime Lannister to The Mountain, House of the Dragon is not lagging. In its debut season, the show already introduced some brilliant warriors and swordsmen, who, if not stronger, are at par with Daemon.

This of course includes Ser Criston Cole, who used his mighty mace to beat the Prince once before. This also includes Ser Harwin Strong, who was one of the deadliest warriors in all of Westeros. He taught fighting to the two sons of Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy), whom he also fathered. One of the iconic scenes in the first season saw Harwin Strong beat Criston Cole to a pulp.

Aemond Targaryen, the younger brother of Aegon II, was also depicted as an extremely skilled swordsman in the first season, despite his young age. At his prime, he may even surpass Daemon Targaryen. As depicted in the trailers, Aemond is already prepared to take on Daemon Targaryen in the upcoming battle. He will also play a key part in the Dance of Dragons, having bonded with the biggest dragon alive in the timeline.

The upcoming season(s) of the show will give more insight into the very powerful men and women of Westeros, and also into who prevails in the brutal war that is yet to come.

House of the Dragon season 2 will premiere on June 16, 2024.