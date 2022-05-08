Who are Valeria and Franklin Richards? Exploring origin of Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic's children

Reed Richards' children are some of the most powerful characters in the Marvel universe. Both Franklin and Valeria Richards have shaped the Marvel universe in some really huge ways. The brother and sister duo have had some really complicated history in their universe, and that's thanks to the complicated lives of the Fantastic Four themselves.

Being the children of Reed Richards and Sue Storm, both Franklin and Valeria have had some crazy times. Franklin is the older brother while Valeria is the younger sister, or in some cases the elder sister due to time travel. It can all get extremely confusing. So with that being said, let's explore the history of both the characters after they were mentioned in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Note: This article will contain spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Exploring the origins of Reed Richards' children amid their reference in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Franklin and Valeria Richards (Image via Marvel Comics)

Once again, don't read more if you haven't watched Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The movie featured Reed Richards, the leader of Fantastic Four who was played by John Krasinski. Richards, while talking to Wanda, revealed that he had children of his own.

This is a clear reference to Franklin and Valeria as Sue Storm was referenced as well. Although Reed Richards sadly died at the hands of Wanda who was looking for her own children, fans have finally gotten confirmation that the Fantastic Four exists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Franklin Richards

Franklin Richards (Image via Marvel Comics)

With Franklin being the older brother, let's explore his origins first. Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Franklin was introduced in Fantastic Four Annual #6 which was released in November, 1968.

Being the first child of Reed Richards and Sue Storm, Franklin is a high-level mutant. This was due to Franklin's own body manifesting powers due to his parents' dillema of being superpowered beings. After an extremely strenuous birth, Franklin started developing his powers at a very young age.

His powers attracted the attention of the villain Annihilus who wanted to use Franklin for his own resurgence. This caused Reed Richards to get scared, which caused him to shut off Franklin's mind and get some time to find a solution.

During a skirmish with Ultron, Franklin was woken up and defeated the bot with ease as his powers were back to a normal level. Agatha Harkness also helped Franklin hone his powers, as Reed and Sue were worried about him.

yehu @comicyehu If yall thought Wanda was powerful in the MCU, I cannot wait for you guys to meet my dear friend, Franklin Richards If yall thought Wanda was powerful in the MCU, I cannot wait for you guys to meet my dear friend, Franklin Richards https://t.co/bRiJN6TEzH

Franklin has the powers of being able to warp reality to whatever he wants it to be. he can dream of a certain thing, and he can materialize it in front of your eyes. Not only that, but he can rearrange molecular structures as well.

Valeria Richards

Valeria Richard (Image via Marvel Comics)

The second child of Reed Richards and Sue Storm, Valeria Richards is one of the most complicated characters fans will ever see in the Marvel universe. She is also the goddaughter of Dr. Doom. She was created by Chris Claremon and Salvador Larroca, having first appeared in Fantastic Four Vol. 3 #50 which was released in February, 2002.

While on the moon, Mr Fantastic, The Thing and Johnny Storm saw Sue Storm appear as the Baroness Von Doom. She was there with her children Franklin and Valeria. Valeria was later introduced in the main timeline when she materialized right in Fantastic Four's headquarters.

She revealed herself to be Dr Doom's child from the future, but slowly got integrated into the Fantastic Four family. It was later revealed that Valeria was actually the unborn child of Reed and Sue. With Sue having miscarried a long time time back, Franklin used his powers to save her and sent her to someplace else.

In that timeline, she was born to a different Sue Storm who had married Victor Von Doom. That definitely complicated a lot of things.

While not being a mutant like her brother, Valeria possesses extremely high intellect. She was able to solve the Rubiks cube when she was a child and started playing chess at the age of two.

With both of them directly being referenced in the MCU by a multiversal Reed Richards in the MCU, hopefully fans will get to see the children soon. There is also Fantastic Four being developed by Marvel, which will hopefully still have John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan