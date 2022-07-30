Why Ben Affleck's Aquaman 2 return will possibly be his second last appearance in DCEU? The Flash theories explored

Newly married Ben Affleck was spotted on the set of Aquaman 2. DC and Marvel are experts at keeping their movie cameos a secret. However, DC had to spill their beans as Affleck, in a shiny silver suit, stepped out as Bruce Wayne from the set of Aquaman 2, only to find a bus full of tourists in front of him.

There was no point in disaster management since the tourists fired their cameras, hence Jason Momoa, who also happened to be on the set, revealed that the King of the Seven Seas and the Bat of Gotham would team up.

This is big news for the DC community since Batfleck has been absent from the silver screen for quite a while now. News of his cameo has brought a fresh lease of life into Twitter and Reddit threads regarding the debate about the future of DCEU. However, the discussion will result in a stalemate as Aquaman marks one of Affleck's final performances as the Batman.

Michael Keaton will replace Ben Affleck as Batman in Batgirl

While the internet is divided over the current state of DCEU, most of us will agree that Ben Affleck is an excellent Batman. Although Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (Batfleck's first appearance) faced backlash from DC followers, they loved Affleck's grim yet comic-accurate take on the caped crusader. Fans hoped Ben Affleck as Batman and Henry Cavill as Superman would carry DCEU to victory. Unfortunately, both actors are bidding farewell to their superhero roles.

Ben Affleck was in the process of writing a script for his solo Batman film set in DCEU. The screenplay did not pan out, and the process took a heavy toll on his body. The actor has also expressed that he felt a nadir experience while filming Justice League. After an underwhelming performance in his latest film, The Last Duel, he said he would prefer to stay away from IP (Intellectual Property) movies.

The Flash is said to be a swansong for Batfleck, and the Aquaman sequel will be his second last performance wearing the bat cowl. Fans need not be disheartened as another experienced caped crusader will take his place.

Tim Burton's 1989 film Batman star Michael Keaton will don the cape once again as he is set to appear in Ezra Miller's 2023 film The Flash, inspired by the famous comic book storyline Flashpoint Paradox.

The film will see the scarlet speedster travel through time to save his mother, only to disrupt the space-time continuity. Michael Keaton will replace Ben Affleck's Batman, leaving fans divided on whether the change is temporary or if they are here to stay.

Reporters spotted Michael Keaton on the set of the upcoming DC film Batgirl starring Leslie Grace. While we are unaware if the film is set in the DCEU prime timeline or a completely different one, it seems that Keaton is here for the long haul.

Many theories are running wild on the internet, with one stating that after Flash messes with the timeline, Keaton appears as Batman, who helps him fix it. The new revised world is perhaps a mixture of both timelines, which will serve as a soft reboot for DCEU.

However, Keaton, due to his age, will be portrayed as a more off-field Batman and pave the way for new-age young superheroes like Batgirl. The same could be true for Henry Cavil, who could be replaced by Supergirl, a film on DC's to-do list for quite some time now.

