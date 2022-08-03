"Why is Cheryl Blossom cosplaying as Wanda?": Netizens joke about Scarlet Witch similarities in Riverdale Season 6 Finale

Riverdale has gone from a gritty teenage drama to a full-blown multiversal superhero story. The show seems to have borrowed aspects from other popular shows like Dark and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix to split the world into two different timelines, Riverdale and Rivervale, and teach Betty, Veronica, and Tabitha how to become witches, respectively.
While fans were ecstatic as the show took them on a multi-versal rollercoaster ride, their ride seems to have hit a bump when the creators decided to get over-inspired by the immensely popular Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only did the Riverdale gang gain superpowers, the climax saw Cheryl Blossom have an uncanny resemblance to MCU heavy hitter Wanda Maximoff.
Twitter user @rossIynchslvr and many others said:
"Why is Cheryl Blossom cosplaying as Wanda?"
Cheryl Blossom of Riverdale is a Pyrokinetic Witch with the power of Phoenix
Season five ended with a literal explosion that splits the town into two different timelines. Rivervale is not just darker than its counterpart, it goes way supernatural with human sacrifices, spirits, ghosts, Jughead breaking the fourth wall, and Cheryl Blossom killing Archie in the premiere episode. In the fourth episode of the season, a familiar face, Sabrina Spellman, played by Kiernan Shipka, makes a guest appearance as Cheryl’s witch friend. Cheryl is revealed to be a witch, possessed by her ancestor Abigail Blossom.
After the five-part special event, the timeline has been restored but with some major changes. The gang now has superpowers. Archie is near invulnerable, Jughead is a telepath, Betty can see auras, Tabitha is a time-traveler, Veronica can spew poison from her body while Cheryl Blossom gains pyrokinetic abilities.
The show pushes to a climax with the primary antagonist Percival Pickens casting a force field to trap the inhabitants of the town within the city. The ticking time bomb is an approaching comet with the ability to wipe clean the town from the face of planet earth.
Cheryl, now a witch, seeks guidance from her ancestor Abigail Blossom, who agrees only if she reconnects with her lover Thomasina Topaz. After agreeing to the deal, Abigail suggested Cheryl use her pyrokinetic powers to melt the icy comet.
The final episode of the series saw Veronica using her abilities to absorb the powers of the super teens and transfer them to Cheryl. Now an overpowered phoenix witch, dressed in a scarlet coat similar to another witch from Marvel, Cheryl levitates in the air and uses her phoenix force flame powers to vaporize the comets. All this while the whole town joins in on Billie Eilish’s 'The End of the World'. The scene has taken the internet by storm.
Netizens call out Cheryl for copying Wanda while fans step forward in support
The season ends with Cheryl saving Riverdale, however, things have changed drastically as Archie and the gang are now transported to the 1950s as high schoolers. No one seems to remember life before the comet, except for Jughead.
Riverdale's sixth season gained an overall positive response from the viewers. It is currently streaming on Netflix, starring Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, K.J. Apa as Archie Andrews, and Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom.