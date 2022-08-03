"Why is Cheryl Blossom cosplaying as Wanda?": Netizens joke about Scarlet Witch similarities in Riverdale Season 6 Finale

Riverdale has gone from a gritty teenage drama to a full-blown multiversal superhero story. The show seems to have borrowed aspects from other popular shows like Dark and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix to split the world into two different timelines, Riverdale and Rivervale, and teach Betty, Veronica, and Tabitha how to become witches, respectively.

ًً @rossIynchslvr why is cheryl blossom cosplaying as wanda why is cheryl blossom cosplaying as wanda https://t.co/zj9rtSKORn

While fans were ecstatic as the show took them on a multi-versal rollercoaster ride, their ride seems to have hit a bump when the creators decided to get over-inspired by the immensely popular Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only did the Riverdale gang gain superpowers, the climax saw Cheryl Blossom have an uncanny resemblance to MCU heavy hitter Wanda Maximoff.

Twitter user @rossIynchslvr and many others said:

"Why is Cheryl Blossom cosplaying as Wanda?"

Cheryl Blossom of Riverdale is a Pyrokinetic Witch with the power of Phoenix

Season five ended with a literal explosion that splits the town into two different timelines. Rivervale is not just darker than its counterpart, it goes way supernatural with human sacrifices, spirits, ghosts, Jughead breaking the fourth wall, and Cheryl Blossom killing Archie in the premiere episode. In the fourth episode of the season, a familiar face, Sabrina Spellman, played by Kiernan Shipka, makes a guest appearance as Cheryl’s witch friend. Cheryl is revealed to be a witch, possessed by her ancestor Abigail Blossom.

After the five-part special event, the timeline has been restored but with some major changes. The gang now has superpowers. Archie is near invulnerable, Jughead is a telepath, Betty can see auras, Tabitha is a time-traveler, Veronica can spew poison from her body while Cheryl Blossom gains pyrokinetic abilities.

The show pushes to a climax with the primary antagonist Percival Pickens casting a force field to trap the inhabitants of the town within the city. The ticking time bomb is an approaching comet with the ability to wipe clean the town from the face of planet earth.

franミ☆ @flawlesstopaz

#Riverdale "But you and Toni, your fate is written in the stars. It transcends time" "But you and Toni, your fate is written in the stars. It transcends time" #Riverdale https://t.co/kEbHFVUIAy

Cheryl, now a witch, seeks guidance from her ancestor Abigail Blossom, who agrees only if she reconnects with her lover Thomasina Topaz. After agreeing to the deal, Abigail suggested Cheryl use her pyrokinetic powers to melt the icy comet.

The final episode of the series saw Veronica using her abilities to absorb the powers of the super teens and transfer them to Cheryl. Now an overpowered phoenix witch, dressed in a scarlet coat similar to another witch from Marvel, Cheryl levitates in the air and uses her phoenix force flame powers to vaporize the comets. All this while the whole town joins in on Billie Eilish’s 'The End of the World'. The scene has taken the internet by storm.

Netizens call out Cheryl for copying Wanda while fans step forward in support

ria. tea’s wife (REAL) @lgbtzenin if you told me in 2018 that cheryl was going to save riverdale by the power of lesbianism and being literally scarlet witch i would have laughed in your face if you told me in 2018 that cheryl was going to save riverdale by the power of lesbianism and being literally scarlet witch i would have laughed in your face https://t.co/PmZnVaMzqc

𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✨✖️✖️🖤//THE SANDMAN ERA⏳ @giselleb1234 #Riverdale #ScarletWitch I love Cheryl Blossom don’t get me wrong but what in the Scarlet Witch from Walmart is this?! I love Cheryl Blossom don’t get me wrong but what in the Scarlet Witch from Walmart is this?!😬😭 #Riverdale #ScarletWitch https://t.co/eJq76RUUov

𝓲𝓼𝓷𝓽𝓭𝓪𝓿𝓮𝓸𝓷𝓮 🫶 @IsntDaveOne Cheryl Blossom > Scarlet Witch > Dark Phoenix Cheryl Blossom > Scarlet Witch > Dark Phoenix https://t.co/dFoU10Ukp5

Itbelikethatsometimes @ColtonOakley12 #Riverdale They really made Cheryl Blossom a Scarlet Witch variant They really made Cheryl Blossom a Scarlet Witch variant 😂 #Riverdale

Van Pacuribot⚡️ @japetito Cheryl Blossom as Scarlet Witch?? Lol Im just glad I stopped watching Riverdale Cheryl Blossom as Scarlet Witch?? Lol Im just glad I stopped watching Riverdale

ken @wandaslizzie DO NOT ORDER WANDA MAXIMOFF FROM SHEIN!!!!! DO NOT ORDER WANDA MAXIMOFF FROM SHEIN!!!!! https://t.co/xgGizjqoYX

nicole @wiIdmooresz put cheryl and wanda in a room together and only one of them is walking out alive and it’s not wanda put cheryl and wanda in a room together and only one of them is walking out alive and it’s not wanda https://t.co/wv7OwrbWor

ms. amazon alexa loves RENAISSANCE 🫶🏼 @stargirlexi LIKE SINCE WHEN DID CHERYL BECOME A KNOCKOFF WANDA I CANNOT TAKE THIS S*IT SERIOUSLYLIKE SINCE WHEN DID CHERYL BECOME A KNOCKOFF WANDA I CANNOT TAKE THIS S*IT SERIOUSLY 😭😭😭LIKE SINCE WHEN DID CHERYL BECOME A KNOCKOFF WANDA https://t.co/XUkY61Y5RS

The season ends with Cheryl saving Riverdale, however, things have changed drastically as Archie and the gang are now transported to the 1950s as high schoolers. No one seems to remember life before the comet, except for Jughead.

Riverdale's sixth season gained an overall positive response from the viewers. It is currently streaming on Netflix, starring Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, K.J. Apa as Archie Andrews, and Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom.

