Why fans shouldn’t get their hopes up for Invincible season 2 episode 9? Explained

Given how things had been for Mark so far with the breakup and his emotionally devastating encounter with Angstrom Levy, it is apparent that fans would expect Invincible season 2 episode 9 to be on the horizon. Much like the first course, the second part was successful in keeping fans on the edge of their seats with some exciting revelations, unanticipated cameos, and more.

However, with each episode, it has become more and more challenging for Mark to discover himself, who not only longs for a normal life but is also confused about what the future holds for him. Mark Grayson has too much on his shoulders with the escalating tension of the Viltrumites.

Given how the eighth installment of the sequel ended with Omni-Man affirming that he is starting to miss his wife, it has tenfold the eagerness among the fans who expect Invincible season 2 episode 9. Unfortunately, much to fans' disappointment, a ninth episode for the sequel was never in the plans.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Invincible season 2. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Invincible season 2 episode 9 was never on the cards

Invincible season 2 episode 9 is not happening because, in a nutshell, the sequel was slated for an eight-episode run, which was split into two separate cours. The first part of the sequel ran from November 3 to November 24, 2023, comparing four episodes in total. The second part was released on March 14, and it wrapped up the season on April 4, 2024, with yet another four episodes in total.

The sequel is preceded by a special episode titled Atom Eve, which extensively focuses on the eponymous character, exploring her origin, followed by her arrival in GDA. The previous season has the same episode count. However, unlike the sequel, it wasn’t divided into two parts.

The audience is expecting Invincible season 2 episode 9 to be on the horizon because of what happened after the release of the fourth episode, after which the sequel went into a brief hiatus. Similar to how fans awaited the fifth installment, which was already confirmed, Invincible season 2 episode 9 has also become highly anticipated.

Although there is no Invincible season 2 episode 9, fans will be relieved that a third season is in the works, which will continue Mark’s journey and will respond to all the unanswered questions that took the rise in the sequel.

How Invincible season 2 ended

Eve and Mark, as seen in Invincible season 2 finale (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Invincible season 2 saw Mark’s encounter with Angstrom Levy, who held his brother Oliver and his mother hostage. Levy blamed Mark for being responsible for his disfigured appearance, which happened after an accident while he was trying to absorb the memories of his other versions from all across the multiverse.

Despite all his attempts, Levy was brutally killed by Mark after they both got transported to an unknown timeline in the future. Mark was traumatized for not holding back and was utterly confused by his own actions. Suddenly, he met the GDA members from the future Eve and other members who came to his rescue and helped him return.

Future Eve told Mark that she always loved him and asked him to give his answer to her past self. In the present timeline, The Immortal met Kate in his home, who turned out to be alive all this time. Two female archaeologists, while looking for their lost researchers, encountered a tomb that saw the resurrection of a mummy named Ka-hor, who wanted to possess a male’s body.

Mark told his mother that, given his powers and responsibilities, it would be difficult for him to pursue an academic life like a normal human being. He later met Eve but failed to do the one thing the future Eve asked him to.

Somewhere in the middle of space, where Omni-Man and Allen were held in prison by the Viltrumites, the former affirmed that he would simply die a pointless death. However, suddenly, he started to think about his wife, which restored his to go on.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Invincible season 3 as 2024 progresses.