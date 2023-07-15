Why 'Not My Spiderman' is trending? Tom Holland faces flak from fans following controversial role

The Crowded Room is creating rounds on the internet with its latest episode 8, titled Reunion, which saw Tom Holland in an explicit bar sequence. With the actor going all in to expand his range and refine his craft, he has recently met with backlash from the fans instead of being appreciated for his boldness.

Following this, “Not My Spider-Man” has been trending on Twitter as people have been shocked by the latest scene of Holland with LGBTQIA undertones. The conservative audience, in particular, has not appreciated his work in Apple TV’s ongoing series as they all claim that “their Spider-Man” cannot play such a character on screen.

Some fans express their disappointment after seeing Tom Holland’s character in an LGBTQIA scene in the latest episode of The Crowded Room

With Tom Holland’s Danny Sullivan being involved in an LGBTQIA scene at a bar, many fans have refused to accept him as Spider-Man, his most famed role as of now. Taking to Twitter, several users commented how this cannot be the same actor who plays the MCU superhero.

عبدالرحمن 🪙 @real4mer3i tom holland getting backshots on the tl. he is NOT my spiderman no more.

While the reactions above were not in favor of Holland’s new role, there are others who have been supportive of the 27-year-old's portrayal of his role and being a professional actor. They claimed that all the “Not My Spiderman” tweets are bogus because even the past two Spider-Man actors have also played LGBTQIA characters on screen.

babi @lovingpetermj "not my spiderman" good, we dont want u here anyway

Kristina @rawrkristina Andrew Garfield has been a huge ally to the lgbt+ community for years, won a Tony for playing a gay man, and has kissed multiple men on TV. Plus more things…and today he is being used by homophobes against Tom Holland for one scene…please make it stop.

Joe @hzjoe03 No way people are saying “not my Spider-Man” about Tom Holland because of The Crowded Room. Then who is your Spider-Man because they’ve all played LGBT roles at some point

berry @sckberry the people posting “‘not my spiderman” about tom holland because of his gay scene like… honey i have some news for you

As the second batch of tweets suggest, the backlash against Tom Holland is uncalled for because Tobey Maguire and MCU actor Robert Downey Jr. had an LGBTQIA implication in Wonder Boy. Meanwhile, Andrew Garfield, who played the titular superhero in The Amazing Spider-Man, also played a gay man in the award-winning play, Angels in America.

However, it’s likely that the steam over Holland’s recent explicit scene will blow out very soon and people will be back to supporting him as Spider-Man.

The cast and plot of The Crowded Room

The Crowded Room still (Image via Apple TV)

Besides Tom Holland’s Danny Sullivan, the series stars Amanda Seyfried as Rya Goodwin, Sasha Lane as Ariana, Emmy Rossum as Candy, Sasha Lane as Ariana, Emma Laird as Annabelleand Thomas, Sadoski as Matty Dunne, and Henry Eikenberry as Doug.

The series is based on the 1981 non-fiction novel titled The Minds of Billy Milligan by Daniel Keyes, following Danny Sullivan (inspired by Billy Milligan) as he gets arrested after committing a heinous crime. The rest of the series explores his past as Rya Goodwin is assigned to investigate what led him to commit such a dreadful act.

The official synopsis for The Crowded Room reads:

“A psychological thriller set in Manhattan in the summer of 1979, when a young man is arrested for a shocking crime – and an unlikely investigator must solve the mystery behind it.”

When will Tom Holland return as Spider-Man

Spider-Man in Far From Home (Image via Sony)

Sony has booked a release date of June 27, 2025, for an untitled Spider-Man Universe movie. Considering that early July used to be Sony’s window for releasing Tom Holland’s Spider-Man movies, it’s likely that the June 27, 2025, release date has been selected for his upcoming Spider-Man 4.

However, with Daredevil: Born Again set to arrive in 2024, it’s likely that Holland’s Spider-Man could also show up in that series before returning in his own solo outing. Until then, it’s favorable for the infamous MCU actor to try out a role in a different genre for a change.