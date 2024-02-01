Why is Sasha Calle not returning for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow? Details explored

With the casting of Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, fans got official confirmation that Sasha Calle will no longer be returning as the DC superhero for the upcoming film.

Calle was introduced as Supergirl in the DCEU with The Flash, one of the final films of that franchise. After the DCEU ended, many people did believe that Calle would be coming back as the character as the Ezra Miller-led film was supposed to soft-launch Gunn's new DC cinematic universe, but it looks like that won't be the case anymore.

Sasha Calle won't continue to play Supergirl as James Gunn has new beginnings in mind

The simple reason that Sasha Calle won't be returning as Supergirl is that James Gunn is starting from scratch. With the DCEU being over, it looks like Gunn doesn't want the baggage of that franchise, and is opting to go in a new direction rather.

The DCEU as a franchise was already on its last legs, and when Discovery merged with Warner Bros. to make Warner Bros. Discovery, huge executive changes took place that saw former DC president Walter Hamada leave the company.

Following his exit, James Gunn and Peter Safran were hired to run the newly formed DC Studios and build their slate of films.

In January 2023, James Gunn announced the slate in a video posted by him where he spoke about the upcoming DC films and what we could expect in the future as well. In the video, he said that The Flash will be resetting the DC Universe and will serve as the basis for his upcoming DC film universe.

In that film, Sasha Calle debuted as Supergirl and played an alternate version of Kara Zor-El, where she was kidnapped by humans and trapped for the rest of her life. Essentially, her role was the same as Superman's in the Flashpoint comic, which The Flash was loosely adapting. At the end of that film, Barry travels back in time and resets everything to normal but it would still leave some discrepancies.

However, with the film originally believed to be soft-launching this new universe, fans still thought that the door for Calle was still open. Unfortunately, that does not seem to be the case anymore.

Milly Alcock to star as Kara Zor-El in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

Following Calle's exit, House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock will be picking up the reigns and starring as Kara Zor-El in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. The film will see Kara go on a journey of self-discovery when a little girl comes asking her to help her get revenge on those who murdered her father.

However, before appearing in Woman of Tomorrow, Calle will be first seen as the character in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy. The film will star David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Woman of Tomorrow is also currently being written by Ana Nogueira, which James Gunn promised during the film's reveal will show us a "different" version of Kara. Fans can check out Milly Alcock as Supergirl when Superman: Legacy releases in theatres on July 11, 2025.