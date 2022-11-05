Why is Thor called Point Break? Explained

The God of Thunder has shown many colors in the MCU. Though he has many names, one of them is "Point Break." While he started off as a serious character, he slowly morphed into a light-hearted superhero whose encounters always had something funny in them.

Thor's famous Quinjet scene in Ragnarok featured his moniker as "Point Break." He found the Quinjet, which initially appeared in Avengers: Age of Ultron, and since he's familiar with it, he engages with it. However, he is faced with a passcode from the ship's computer. After trying all his possible nicknames, frustrated, he says the magic words, which indeed grants him access.

So why is Thor called Point Break?

Thor has multiple nicknames, including Point Break

Thor has always stood on the stronger side of the Avengers. During the Quinjet scene in Thor: Ragnarok, Thor tries a bunch of names like "Thor," "Son of Odin," and "Strongest Avenger". However, as mentioned earlier, his nickname is the one that works.

The MCU is strongly interconnected, and future projects always give callbacks to small, almost unnoticeable quips from the past. This case is no different, as this goes all the way back to 2012's The Avengers. That's when Tony Stark gave Thor the nickname.

Why is Thor called Point Break?

The Son of Odin's nickname is a reference to the 1991 Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze flick, Point Break. In the film, Johnny Utah (Keanu Reeves) is an undercover FBI agent infiltrating a group of bank robbers. However, he ended up developing a rather intricate relationship with the group.

Swayze look's in the film that is very similar to Thor's, with mid-length blonde hair. Stark seems to be the one who notices it and gives Thor the name. Even though it's a remark on how Thor looks, it also reveals the complex relationship between the Smartest Avenger and the Strongest Avenger.

Iron Man and Thor's first meeting

Tony Stark is known for his sarcastic comments. His first meeting with Thor wasn't a friendly encounter though, as Captain America and Iron Man had to team up against the God of Thunder. Thor's intervention in earthly matters happened because of Loki's involvement.

Thor was trying to protect Loki, though not to save him, but bring him to justice through Asgardian law. As far as Iron Man and Captain America were concerned, though, Thor was trying to get Loki out of their hands. This led to a fierce battle between them.

Iron Man and Captain America had to face off against the godly force of Thor, but eventually, things became much clearer. After preventing the Loki-led Chitauri invasion, Stark tells Thor that there are no issues between them after their encounter. However, he also gives him the classic moniker.

Final thoughts

Thor and Iron Man definitely had a complex relationship. Their heated encounter was the result of confusion. Iron Man and Captain America didn't know whether Thor was an ally or an enemy since Thor essentially tried to take Loki, a notorious villain, back from their hold.

This is similar to the relationship between Johnny Utah and Swayze's character. The lines between friend and foe were blurred. This is evidence of the fact that there is a lot of well-thought-out writing present in the MCU flicks.

