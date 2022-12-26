Will there be a Black Adam 2? Dwayne Johnson's new message on sequel status

Black Adam finally gave Dwayne Johnson the big release in the DCEU he was looking for. The star was adamant about appearing in the Shazam! spin-off as the central character. Johnson was in talks to play the titular character for more than a decade.

In Black Adam, fans found an action-packed superhero adventure throughout the fictional city of Kahndaq. With the addition of the Justice Society of America, the DCEU film created healthy anticipation for the characters and their potential futures.

Black Adam and the Justice Society of America (Image via Warner Bros.)

As we all know, however, that James Gunn and Peter Safran have a brand new plan for the DCEU. The plan did not include Henry Cavill as Superman, who announced his return to the DCEU after the film's post-credit scene.

Will there be a Black Adam 2? Sadly, no. Dwayne Johnson took to Twitter to give fans the tough news while explaining the larger circumstances of his DCEU exit.

Dwayne Johnson won't get a Black Adam 2, but James Gunn promises another collaboration

A poster for Black Adam (Image via Warner Bros.)

Dwayne Johnson revealed to fans on Twitter that there won't be a sequel to his DCEU film. He said that after connecting with James Gunn following reports of the DCEU shakeup, they concluded that the sequel wouldn't be a part of the first wave of the new DCEU releases.

"James Gunn and I connected and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling."

Johnson still offered hope for the titular anti-hero character. He added that both Gunn and his Seven Bucks production agreed to find ways of incorporating the character further in the upcoming chapters of the DC multiverse.

"However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters."

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn also affirmatively responded to the statement, confirming that another collaboration between the two will happen in the future of the DC Extended Universe.

"Love @TheRock & I’m always excited to see what he & Seven Bucks do next. Can’t wait to collaborate soon."

A short summary of Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson as Teth-Adam, trying to find his grounding after waking up from a 5000 year-long slumber (Image via Warner Bros.)

The film starts with the character's origins being explained right off the bat. Ahk-Ton, the tyrannical king of Kahndaq, forges the Crown of Sabbac using a powerful element called Eternium. However, after a young boy resists his ways and is about to be publicly executed, the Council of Wizards gives him powers that turn him into the Champion of Kahndaq.

Presently, resistance-fighter and archeologist Adrianna Tomaz is trying to find the Crown of Sabbac. While being confronted by mercenary Intergang forces, she used a spell to awaken the Champion as a last ditch effort.

Finally, out comes Teth-Adam, who goes on a frenzy with them before eventually finding out more about the Crown via Tomaz's son, Amon.

Dwayne Johnson as Teth Adam in final act of the film (Image via Warner Bros.)

Meanwhile, Amanda Waller recruits the help of the Hawkman-led Justice Society of America, who end up fighting Teth-Adam before trying to pacify him. During the mix-up, Ishmael, Tomaz's supposed partner, reveals that he is the heir to the Kahndaq throne and a descendant of Ahk-Ton.

Kidnapping Amon, he forces Teth-Adam to use his powers to kill him, which fulfills the prophecy, turning him into Sabbac. To prevent hell on Earth, Dr. Fate sacrifices himself, though he reawakens a guilty Teth-Adam who previously agreed to place himself in the hands of Amanda Waller.

Sabbac versus Hawkman (Image via Warner Bros.)

After successfully defeating Sabbac, Teth-Adam decides that he wouldn't rule Kahndaq but would serve as its defender. In the post-credit scene, Amanda Waller warns Adam that any attempt by him to go beyond Kahndaq would result in retaliation.

When he remarks that there's nobody on this Earth who can defeat him, we find Superman, who suggests they talk.

Black Adam is now available to stream on HBO Max.

