Will Joker 2 release in 70mm IMAX? Details explored 

Joker 2, or, as the official title states, Joker: Folie À Deux, is among the most anticipated films of the year and the only one from the famed DC Universe. However, this is not linked to any of the forthcoming or earlier works of the DC Universe. The Todd Phillips sequel is currently gearing up for an October 2024 premiere.

Apart from the recent teaser and the full trailer, which dropped on April 10, there is another piece of news for the fans who are eagerly waiting to see Joker 2.

The highly anticipated superhero film, or rather, supervillain film, will also be released in IMAX 70mm format, something that is becoming increasingly common for big films. Fans saw this happen with blockbusters Oppenheimer and Dune: Part Two in recent times. In time, more films are expected to embrace this.

The news comes from IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond, who revealed this information to Business Insider at CinemaCon ahead of the film's trailer premiere. Joker 2 will premiere theatrically on October 4, 2024.

Joker 2 seems set for a big visual spectacle

The trailer for Joker 2, released on April 10, was enough to indicate that the second film in the Todd Phillips franchise will aim to be a bigger visual marvel than most superhero films through a combination of great production design, cinematography, and overall theme.

Being a musical, it also gives Joker 2 more scope to explore the visual brilliance. The trailer even mimicked several scenes and sequences that seemed inspired by Damien Chazelle's vibrant La La Land, a prime example of a musical in our time.

The first Joker was already noted for its use of colors and framing, often producing vibrant results. Lawrence Sher, the man behind the lens, is set to return for the sequel, which means that there will be no lack of great frames and lighting throughout the film. This, combined with the 70mm release format, is sure to make the film a visual spectacle that will be remembered for quite some time.

What will Joker 2 be about?

The highly anticipated Joker 2 will follow Arthur Fleck's (played by Joaquin Phoenix) journey from the events of the first film. However, this time, Fleck will not be alone, as indicated in the trailer as well.

This time, in the world of his delusions, Arthur will be joined by Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn to form a delusion shared by the two, which is also the literal translation of the title.

The film will also be a musical, which is set to feature several original songs. Alongside Phoenix, Zazie Beetz, Leigh Gill, and Sharon Washington are reprising their roles, with Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, Steve Coogan, Ken Leung, and Harry Lawtey set to join the cast in the next installment.

Is Joker: Folie à Deux a part of DC cannon?

No, unlike the previous film from Todd Phillips, this version of Joker is set outside the DC cannon world, which existed in the form of DCEU till now. However, even the DCEU is being rebooted in favor of a new universe from Peter Safran and James Gunn, where all the heroes and villains will likely be played by new actors.

Joker: Folie à Deux is also not a part of the other Batman universe, which started with Robert Pattinson's version of the character in 2022.

Joker: Folie à Deux will be released in theaters on October 4, 2024.