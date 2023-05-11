Will the Legendary Star-Lord get his own solo movie?

While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was largely about Rocket Raccoon, Star-Lord was still the leader of the pack. He had lost his way in the beginning as he couldn’t deal with the fact that Gamora was gone. But he ultimately found his bearings and led the team from the front.

After Adam’s attack on Rocket, Peter Quill snapped back to reality and did everything he could to save his best friend. He acted exactly as a leader should. But then, he realized that he needs to stop running from Earth and go back to his original home. Hence, he retired as a Guardian and reunited with his grandfather on Terra.

Then, after an end-credits scene involving him and his grandfather, a white screen appeared saying:

“The Legendary Star-Lord Will Return”

Now that Peter Quill is back on Earth, fans are left wondering where will they see him next. While the most obvious answer would be Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, there’s also a chance for Chris Pratt to get his own solo movie beyond Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Is “The Legendary Star-Lord” a solo movie title?

Usually when an MCU movie ends with the tease of a returning character, it simply states the name of that particular character and tells us that he/she "will return". For instance, Captain America: Civil War ended with a black screen saying – “Spider-Man will return.” Then, Spider-Man returned in his solo outing.

Similarly, Peter Quill could also get a solo movie, especially after getting the title of “Legendary Star-Lord.” Reading this title on the big screen, many MCU fans were left thinking whether it could be the title of his solo movie.

After all, Chris Pratt is the only actor in the Guardians roster who could lead his own solo movie. Since Quill retired from the Guardians team, he will not be reuniting with Guardians 2.0 if a fourth movie ever happens. Now that he is on Earth, he could be the lead in his own solo movie that might also involve other characters teaming up with him.

Earth is crawling with many heroes who may not find a place in the New Avengers team. So, instead, they could all form a team with the Legendary Star-Lord. Both Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau would be great candidates to join his new squad of misfits. Others like White Vision and Nova could also come into play.

There were plenty of Phase 6 titles that Kevin Feige did not reveal at SDCC or at the D23 Expo in 2022. So, one of those titles could be a Star-Lord movie. But, there’s also a chance that “The Legendary Star-Lord” was not meant to be a title for his next solo outing. Instead, it could have merely been a reference to the title he got in the comics back in 2014.

Every other project where Peter Quill could return

If the solo movie idea does not pan out, then there are multiple other projects where we could witness the return of the Legendary Star-Lord. Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame allowed him to cross paths with other MCU characters like Thor, Iron Man, and even Spider-Man.

Now being on Earth, he could continue to crossover with others such as Captain Marvel or Captain America in their upcoming movies. He could even become a mentor to Sam Alexander’s Nova, or form a buddy-cop camaraderie with Richard Rider’s Nova in his film. But most importantly, he could join the Avengers in The Kang Dynasty.

