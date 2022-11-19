Will Wanda return in Agatha: Coven of Chaos?

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is still quite far away, but fans can't help but wonder if the Scarlet Witch is in it. We were first introduced to Agatha in the Disney+ series WandaVision. The fan-favorite witch challenged Scarlet Witch and later ended up being brainwashed by her.

Wanda Maximoff has become one of the most popular stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe throughout the course of Phase 4. She's gone through a lot of tragedy as she lost her brother Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron and Vision in Avengers: Infinity War.

These were the seeds of destiny that led her to realize the truth about herself: That she is the Scarlet Witch. She eventually found Darkhold in the hands of Agatha Harkness, and we saw what happened next in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Wanda's return to the MCU is implied at the end of WandaVision

Wanda didn't know how to control her powers

The Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange 2 (Image via Marvel)

For the first few episodes of WandaVision, we had no idea what was going on. However, with time, we found out that the whole town is under Maximoff's control. Agatha Harkness knew everything that was happening was due to the Scarlet Witch's magic, and later on, they took a trip down memory lane to figure out why everything was sitcom themed.

Agatha tried to absorb all the chaos magic, but in the end, Wanda outsmarted her by creating a hex of her own. As punishment, she trapped Agatha in the character of Agnes, the nosy neighbor. Before being brainwashed, Agatha proclaimed that Wanda would need her help.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos will be centered around Chaos Magic

Scarlet Witch and Agatha Harkness (Image via Marvel)

The upcoming show even has Coven of Chaos in its title. While Agatha is a Dark Magic user, the Scarlet Witch is extensively a Chaos Magic user. We'll likely see Agatha Harkness embarking on a mission to find the Scarlet Witch, if not to save her but take her powers.

Moreover, screenwriter Michael Waldron stated in an interview with Variety that the character's death is up for interpretation. He didn't answer the question directly and instead said that it's only a matter of time before we find out if she's gone.

Waldron said:

"I think that’s up for interpretation. She made some kind of sacrificial act that destroyed the Darkhold in every universe, which is protecting Maximoff in every universe from being seduced by the Darkhold. Whether she’s dead or not remains to be seen.

He added:

"I know what it’s like to love characters and to not want them to be gone and to hate when they do bad things. But that’s that’s part of the fun of watching stuff and getting swept up in it."

Final Thoughts

The Scarlet Witch (Image via Marvel)

Actress Elizabeth Olsen has become extremely important in the MCU. While she debuted as a young and misplaced superhero in training, she went through a tumultuous journey that ultimately turned her into a villain.

Given her grand sacrifice at the end of Doctor Strange 2, it's safe to say that we can expect a redemption arc for her. The Scarlet Witch has also made it back to life in the comics. Doctor Doom brought her back to life during the events of The Children's Crusade.

Another reason she is likely to return is the existence of White Vision. Now that his arc is left to be finished, she might play a significant role in it. Both Scarlet Witch and Vision's stories need closure, which is why Wanda is likely to appear in Agatha: Coven of Chaos series.

