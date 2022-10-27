Team India will believe they got out of jail in their T20 World cup encounter against Pakistan on Sunday, thanks to Virat Kohli's special knock of 82*(53). The former captain ensured that the Men in Blue clinched a last-gasp thriller.

However, the cracks that were seen in their batting department shouldn't be papered. Openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma looked tentative and even a bit ultra-defensive against the Pakistan quicks. Suryakumar Yadav looked in fine form but played one big shot too many and was dismissed at the wrong time.

Although the Netherlands might not have as intimidating a bowling attack as that of Pakistan, India would still want to put their best foot forward and put up a strong batting performance.

The Dutch have some quality batters in their ranks too and will have a great opportunity to test themselves against a top-class bowling attack. On that note, let's take a look at the three players who could score the most runs when these two teams lock horns on Thursday at the SCG:

#3 Max O'Dowd

Max O'Dowd has been a prolific opener and a crucial component of the Dutch side, especially in this format. He is also their highest run-scorer in the T20 World Cup so far, with 137 runs from four innings at an average of 45.66

O'Dowd had played an incredible knock of 71* against Sri Lanka, which ensured that the Dutch didn't lose the game by a big margin and helped them take some confidence going into the Super 12 stage.

Although the Netherlands lost against Bangladesh, they will hope that O'Dowd gets them off to a brisk start against India and makes full use of his rich vein of form. The opener will be crucial to his team's chances of doing well against the Men in Blue.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav

The cricketing fraternity is running out of adjectives seeing the way Suryakumar Yadav has been consistent in the shortest format. Arguably India's best batter on current form, 'SKY' tried to counter-attack against Pakistan and was successful to a certain extent.

However, he couldn't convert his cameo into a match-winning score, something that has been an issue for him for India, especially in crunch games. Yadav would definitely want to rectify his mistake and would back himself to score big against the Dutch.

#1 Rohit Sharma

Despite his experience, Indian captain Rohit Sharma looked a bit nervous in his first game as captain in a World Cup. It was reflected in his batting too, as the Mumbai batter could only score 4(7) against Pakistan. More than his score, it was his approach that was a concern as he has been pretty vocal about being ultra aggressive.

However, Rohit is certainly a quick learner and that's one of the main reasons why he is arguably a modern-day great in white-ball cricket. The Indian captain should back himself to get some crucial runs for the team in double quick time.

