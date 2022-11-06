In a shocking turn of events at the T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan is once again alive for the knockout stage of the tournament. They must beat Bangladesh to secure a place in the semifinals. The development comes as the Netherlands beat South Africa by 13 runs in Adelaide on Sunday (November 6).

A clinical batting performance from the batting unit helped the Netherlands reach 158/4 in 20 overs. Colin Ackermann top-scored with 41 runs off 26 balls.

Keshav Maharaj picked two wickets, while Anrich Nortje and Aiden Markram took one wicket each.

In response, the Netherlands bowlers produced a stellar showing to restrict the Proteas to 145/8. Brandon Glover was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/9, while Bas de Leede and Fred Klassen dismissed a couple of batters and Paul van Meekeren took a solitary wicket.

Pakistan fans on Twitter were delighted as they somehow managed to stay in the fray for the T20 World Cup semi-final spot despite losing to arch-rivals India and Zimbabwe. Here are some of the reactions.

#INDvsZIM #PAKvsBAN #T20worldcup #SAvsNed #Adelaide Pakistanis schedule for today:1- Wake up at 5 am2- Pray Netherlands to defeat SA3- At 9 am Pray Ban to lose against them.4- At 1 pm Pray Zim to defeat India.And you know what it’s SUNDAY again. Pakistanis schedule for today: 1- Wake up at 5 am 2- Pray Netherlands to defeat SA 3- At 9 am Pray Ban to lose against them. 4- At 1 pm Pray Zim to defeat India. And you know what it’s SUNDAY again.😥 #INDvsZIM #PAKvsBAN #T20worldcup #SAvsNed #Adelaide https://t.co/J8PwdEcb0P

#SAvsNED This is how Qudrat ka Nizam works This is how Qudrat ka Nizam works ❤️😂#SAvsNED https://t.co/KQrTYCWVMl

Nabeel @upbeat_nabeel only Pakistan could do this Pakistan have been knocked out of this world cup 5 times, and somehow we are still in itonly Pakistan could do this #SAvsNED Pakistan have been knocked out of this world cup 5 times, and somehow we are still in it😂 only Pakistan could do this #SAvsNED https://t.co/MUUaZ1lfXm

Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma was devastated by the loss.

Speaking to Star Sports post-match, he said:

"Very disappointing. We really played well before this game. We knew it was a must-win game and again we faltered when it mattered. Hard one to swallow for the guys."

He added:

"Wasn't ideal to let them off to a start and let them score 158. With the bat we just got stuck similar to the Pakistan game. We lost wickets at crucial times."

“We are looking forward” – Babar Azam ahead of Pakistan’s final group stage match against Bangladesh

Babar Azam said they are looking forward to their match against Bangladesh in Adelaide to continue their winning momentum after beating the Netherlands and South Africa in their last two matches.

Speaking at the toss, Babar said:

“Wins always give you confidence. Harris set the momentum then Iftikhar and Shadab finished it off. We are looking forward to this match.”

While South Africa have five points in as many games, Pakistan and Bangladesh are equal on four points in as many matches. A win for any of the sides will take them to six points and into the semifinals.

Meanwhile, India have already qualified with six points in four matches. The Men in Blue will play their final group-stage game against Zimbabwe on Sunday.

