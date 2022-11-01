AFG vs SL T20 World Cup 2022: Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match of T20 World Cup 2022 will take place at The Gabba on Tuesday, November 1. Both teams are on the verge of an early elimination from the competition.

Afghanistan hold fifth position in the Group 1 points table right now with one loss and two no results from three matches. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are sixth right now with one win and two defeats after three outings. A defeat in today's game will virtually end the losing team's campaign.

Ahead of this crucial match in T20 World Cup 2022, here's a look at the head-to-head stats between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Head To Head Record

Sri Lanka lead the head-to-head record in T20I matches against Afghanistan by 2-1. The two teams defeated each other once during the Asia Cup tournament earlier this year.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Head-to-Head Record in T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka lead the head-to-head record in T20 World Cup matches against Afghanistan by 1-0. The Lankans won the only battle between these two teams in 2016.

Last 5 Games between Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka (In Afghanistan)

Afghanistan have never hosted a T20I match against Sri Lanka. No data is available for previous T20Is between the two teams on Afghanistan's soil.

Last 5 Games Between AFG vs SL (In Sri Lanka)

Sri Lanka have not hosted a T20I against Afghanistan thus far. The T20 World Cup 2016 match between the two teams took place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, while the Asia Cup 2022 games between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan took place in the United Arab Emirates.

Interestingly, today's match will also take place at a neutral venue. It will be exciting to see which team comes out on top today. Sri Lanka will start as favorites to win because of their superior head-to-head record against Afghanistan.

