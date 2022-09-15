Afghanistan name squad for T20 World Cup, leg-spinner Qais Ahmad picked 

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) have announced their 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2022, which will be played in Australia from October 16 to November 13. There are a few changes to the squad that recently featured in the Asia Cup 2022.

From the 17 players who were part of the Afghanistan squad for the Asia Cup in the UAE, Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Karim Janat and Noor Ahmad have been dropped. On the other hand, middle-order batter Darwish Rasooli, leg-spinner Qais Ahmad and right-arm pacer Salim Safi find a place in the 15-member squad.

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has been retained as captain. Vice-captain Najibullah Zadran, wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz, spinners Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman as well as pacers Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq are the other key members of Afghanistan’s T20 World Cup squad.

Afsar Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rahmat Shah and Gulbadin Naib have been named as the four reserves in the team.

Afghanistan squad for T20 World Cup: Mohammad Nabi (C), Najibullah Zadran (VC), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi and Usman Ghani.

Reserves: Afsar Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rahmat Shah and Gulbadin Naib

Giving details about the team, Chief Selector Noor Malikzai said in an official ACB release:

“The Asia Cup was a very good opportunity for the team to build up things nicely for the much-important global event in Australia. Fortunately, Darwish Rasooli has recovered from injury (broken finger) and we are happy to have him available for the WT20."

On the selection of pacer Safi, he added:

“Since the Australian conditions offer further support for the fast bowlers, so we have added Salim Safi, the tall right-arm quick, to add further impetus to our bowling department.

“Overall we have picked our best available players for the event and we are hopeful of them to do well and better represent the country in the mega event [sic],” he concluded.

Afghanistan began the Asia Cup in impressive fashion, defeating Sri Lanka and Bangladesh comprehensively. However, they failed to win any of their Super 4 matches and were eliminated ahead of the final.

Afghanistan’s T20 World Cup 2022 schedule

October 22: Afghanistan vs England, Perth

October 26: Afghanistan v New Zealand, Melbourne

October 28: Afghanistan v TBA, Melbourne

November 01: Afghanistan v TBA, Brisbane

November 04: Afghanistan v Australia, Adelaide

