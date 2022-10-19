Pakistan left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi bowled an unplayable yorker to Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz during the T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match at The Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday, October 19. The batter was trapped lbw by the toe-crusher and returned with a golden duck to his name.

The practice matches are significant for the Pakistan cricket team to gauge Afridi’s fitness ahead of the Super 12 stage of the World Cup. The 22-year-old hasn’t played an international match since the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle in July, during which he picked up a knee injury.

On Wednesday, he gave an indication of his rhythm and form by claiming two wickets for four runs in his first two overs in the warm-up clash against Afghanistan.

In the first over of the match, Afridi bowled a full and quick delivery that swung in. The delivery struck Gurbaz on the boot right in front of the stumps and the umpire had no hesitation in raising the finger.

The disappointment for young Gurbaz did not end there. Due to the impact of the ball on his boot, he was in serious pain and had to be carried off the field by a teammate.

In his next over, the Pakistan left-arm pacer got the better of the other Afghanistan opener Hazratullah Zazai (nine). The batter made room and exposed his stumps for a drive. However, he could not put bat to ball on a full toss and was bowled.

Afridi’s performance against Afghanistan would encourage Pakistan's team management. Earlier, he had bowled two overs for seven runs without claiming a wicket in the team’s six-wicket loss to England in their previous warm-up match.

Speaking of Wednesday’s game, Pakistan held Afghanistan to 154/6 in 20 overs. Haris Rauf claimed two wickets, while Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan picked up one each. For Afghanistan, skipper Mohammad Nabi hit an unbeaten half-century.

Why Shaheen Afridi matters a lot to Pakistan

Only 22, Afridi is the team’s leading pacer across all three formats of the game. He was also one of Pakistan's star performers during the T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE.

In fact, he was the Man of the Match for his three-fer against India in Dubai. The left-armer dismissed Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli as Pakistan registered an emphatic 10-wicket victory.

Pakistan will kick-off their campaign this year as well by taking on India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23.

