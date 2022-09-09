Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli stumped by ABD's throwback picture

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli scored his much-awaited 71st international century after a gap of 1020 days when he smashed an unbeaten 122 off just 61 deliveries against Afghanistan as India bowed out of the Asia Cup on a high.

Several former cricketers showered praise on the stupendous knock by Kohli which saw India record their 2nd biggest T20I victory (by runs) but it was AB de Villiers’ post which grabbed a lot of eyeballs.

He first took to his Twitter handle to congratulate his dear friend on the amazing knock which helped India register a convincing 101-run victory over Afghanistan. In his tweet, he further mentioned that he had a chat with Kohli prior to the Afghanistan game and that he knew something was brewing.

De Villiers congratulates Virat Kohli after his 71st ton

AB de Villiers @ABdeVilliers17

Well played my friend When I spoke to him yesterday I knew something was brewingWell played my friend When I spoke to him yesterday I knew something was brewing💪Well played my friend

Soon after the tweet, he shared a throwback picture with Kohli on his Instagram handle from their early IPL days where the two legends were sitting on a scooter with De Villiers taking the driver’s seat while Kohli was posing in the side car.

Both Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were amused and were quick to respond to ABD’s post in the comments. While Kohli wrote, “Thanks biscuit, Love you”, it was Anushka Sharma who perhaps didn’t expect ABD to share this picture as she commented, “Oh My God”.

Over the years, Kohli and ABD have shared a great camaraderie and have always backed each other during tough times. Kohli had also mentioned earlier that besides MS Dhoni, ABD is his favorite batting partner.

The Asia Cup campaign didn’t go as per plan for Team India as they crashed out of the tournament after losing back-to-back games against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage.

However Kohli’s dominance in the match against Afghanistan will surely bolster Indian ahead of the T20 World Cup slated to start in Australia in around a month’s time.

