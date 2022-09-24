“Thank you for being a game changer in Indian Women’s Cricket” - Anushka Sharma pays tribute to Jhulan Goswami

Bollywood actor and producer Anushka Sharma has paid tribute to retiring India women’s legend Jhulan Goswami. Describing the tall pacer as an inspiration and role-model, Sharma hailed Goswami for being a game changer in Indian women’s cricket.

The 3rd ODI between India women and England women at Lord’s on Saturday (September 24) will be Goswami’s last international game. India were sent into bat after losing the toss and Goswami was bowled for a golden duck in her last international innings. She received a guard of honor from England players as she walked out to bat.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Sharma acknowledged the legendary Indian cricketer’s contribution and wrote:

“An inspiration. A role-model. A legend. Your name will be etched in history forever ❤. Thank you @jhulangoswami, for being a game changer in Indian Women’s Cricket.”

Along with the note, she also shared a compilation of images from Goswami’s iconic cricketing career. Sharma will be portraying the fast bowler on the big screen in the movie “Chakda Xpress”.

“Each and every moment has had a lot of emotions” - Jhulan Goswami reflects on a memorable career

In her last international match, Goswami went out for the toss at Lord’s alongside skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. Speaking after the toss, she shared her emotions on playing her last match in England. The 39-year-old told Sky Sports:

“When I started my career in 2002, I played my first series against England, and I’m ending against England in my last series. And the most important thing is that we’re 2-0 up in the series, that is the most important thing for me in this moment. Each and every moment has had a lot of emotions, a lot of effort put in.”

During the interaction, Goswami also recalled the 2017 ODI World Cup final played at the same venue. She picked up three wickets for 23, but India ended up suffering a 9-run heartbreak in the summit clash. Speaking about the game, she said:

“The 2017 World Cup, the way our team came back and fought (is the highlight). Nobody initially thought that we were going to be in a final. But the way we played in that tournament was something different.

“From there women’s cricket in India slowly and gradually is picking up. And at this moment, we have our own path to motivate generations and young girls to take up sport and that they have an option with cricket,” the tall fast bowler asserted.

Defending a total of 169 in the 3rd ODI, Goswami got the wicket of Alice Capsey for 5. Renuka Singh claimed three wickets, while Rajeshwari Gayakwad picked up two as India women reduced England women to 55 for 6 after 15 overs.

