Asia Cup 2022 Super 4s schedule: List of India's matches, timings in IST and live streaming details

The Asia Cup 2022 Super 4s round will get underway tomorrow evening (September 3) with a match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

The first round of the competition ended earlier tonight (September 2), with Pakistan registering a comfortable win over Hong Kong. Courtesy of their big win against Hong Kong, Pakistan joined India, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4s round.

All four teams in the Super 4s round will face each other once from September 3 to 9, with the top sides in the points table qualifying for the final match. The final will take place on September 11 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Here's a look at the complete schedule for the next round of Asia Cup 2022.

Asia Cup 2022 Super 4s full schedule

September 3: Sri Lanka vs. Afghanistan, 7:30 PM IST

September 4: India vs Pakistan, 7:30 PM IST

September 6: India vs Sri Lanka, 7:30 PM IST

September 7: Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 7:30 PM IST

September 8: India vs Afghanistan, 7:30 PM IST

September 9: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 7:30 PM IST

Tomorrow's match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. All the other matches will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Full list of India's matches in Asia Cup 2022 Super 4s round

India will play three matches in the next round of Asia Cup 2022. If the Men in Blue win all three games, they will book a place in the final. However, some other calculations will come into play if India lose even one of their three fixtures.

September 4: India vs Pakistan, 7:30 PM IST

September 6: India vs Sri Lanka, 7:30 PM IST

September 8: India vs Afghanistan, 7:30 PM IST

Where to watch Asia Cup 2022 Super 4s matches?

Like the group stage matches, all the matches of the Super 4s round in Asia Cup 2022 will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

