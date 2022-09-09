Asia Cup 2022: [WATCH] Dinesh Karthik turns death overs bowler for India, rolls his arm for the first time in international cricket

Ace wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik turned into a bowler for the first time in international cricket on Thursday [September 8]. He bowled the 20th over for India against Afghanistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Karthik leaked 18 runs off the last over, but the Men in Blue emerged victorious by 101 runs in their last match in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2022.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Dinesh Karthik now has bowled more balls than the number of balls he faced in Asia Cup 2022. Dinesh Karthik now has bowled more balls than the number of balls he faced in Asia Cup 2022.

Interestingly, Karthik bowled more balls (six) than he faced in the tournament (scoring an unbeaten one run off a single ball against Pakistan in the group stage match on Sunday [August 28]).

Rishabh Pant lauded his spell behind the stumps:

“'DK bhai, control toh hai (DK brother, you have the control).’

Saba Karim wants India to choose between Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik ahead of T20 World Cup

Former India selector Saba Karim has asked the Indian team management to make up their mind on who their first-choice wicket-keeper is between Pant and Karthik before the ICC T20 World Cup.

He wants India to mentally prepare one of the two batters as a finisher for the T20 World Cup.

Speaking to India News, the former Indian cricketer said:

“You have to decide who is your number one wicket-keeper soon."

"Is it Rishabh Pant? Then prepare him as a finisher. If it’s Dinesh Karthik, play him at No.6, and give him more opportunities.”

Interestingly, both the left-hander and right-handed batter played India’s last Super 4 match against Afghanistan on Thursday [September 8].

While Pant smashed an unbeaten 20 off 16 deliveries, Karthik did not get an opportunity to bat as India posted 212/2 in 20 overs.

Earlier, Pant registered scores of 14(12) and 17(13) against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, respectively.

Dinesh Karthik will next be seen in action during the upcoming T20 series against Australia and South Africa in September and October ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue will likely use him as a finisher in the showpiece tournament.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will play the Asia Cup 2022 final on Sunday [September 11]. The two teams will also be in action during the tournament's Super 4 stage on Friday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by S Chowdhury