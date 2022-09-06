Asia Cup 2022: [WATCH] Virat Kohli kisses Yuzvendra Chahal after leg-spinner dismisses Kusal Mendis in IND v SL match 

Team India's star cricketer Virat Kohli planted a kiss on Yuzvendra Chahal’s head after the latter dismissed Sri Lankan batter Kusal Mendis in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match on Tuesday (September 6) in Dubai.

Sri Lanka were chasing 174 for victory in the clash and got off a terrific start as their openers Pathum Nissanka (52 off 37) and Mendis (57 off 37) added 97 for the opening wicket in 11 overs.

Chahal, however, claimed three quick wickets to bring the Men in Blue right back in the contest. Mendis was the third of the Indian leggie’s victims. He was trapped lbw by a slider as he went back and missed the ball completely. Even a DRS could not save the well-set batter.

As India celebrated the big wicket, Kohli was seen kissing Chahal on the side of his head. Watch the video below:

Earlier, Chahal also dismissed Nissanka and Charith Asalanka (0) in one over, the 12th of the innings. Nissanka’s reverse sweep ended up as a simple catch to Indian captain Rohit Sharma at backward point. An edgy Asalanka then threw this wicket away, top-edging a pre-meditated sweep to deep backward square.

At the other end, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also kept India’s hopes alive, having Danushka Gunathilaka (1) caught at long-off with a well-flighted delivery. Thanks to the Indian spinners, Sri Lanka slipped from 97 for no loss to 110 for 4.

Rohit Sharma shines with 72 as India post 173 for 8 against Sri Lanka

Earlier, captain Rohit led from the front as India put up 173 for 8 after being asked to bat by Sri Lanka. He smashed 72 off 41 balls, striking five fours and four sixes. However, there was not much support for him the other end, as a result of which the Men in Blue were restricted to 173 for 8.

Suryakumar Yadav’s 34 was the next top scorer in the Indian innings, which suffered a massive jolt earlier when Kohli was bowled for a duck.

For the Lankans, Dilshan Madushanka claimed 3 for 24, while Chamika Karunaratne and Dasun Shanaka picked up two each.

