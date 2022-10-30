AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022: The Gabba, Brisbane pitch history and T20I records

The Gabba will play host to the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match between Australia and Ireland tomorrow. It is an important game for the Aussies as they need the two points at any cost to keep themselves alive in the race for the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Ireland will be keen to register another upset win in the tournament. They beat England earlier in the Super 12 round, and a victory over Australia will boost their chances of qualifying for the semifinals for the first time ever.

Ahead of the crucial Australia vs Ireland match, here's a look at some vital stats you need to know from previous matches hosted by Brisbane.

The Gabba, Brisbane T20I stats

T20I matches played: 7

Matches won by teams batting first: 5

Matches won by teams batting second: 2

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 96 - Damien Martyn (AUS) vs. South Africa, 2006.

Best bowling figures: 4/20 - Mitchell Starc (AUS) vs. West Indies, 2022.

Highest team score: 209/3 - Australia vs. South Africa, 2006.

Lowest team score: 114 - South Africa vs. Australia, 2006.

Highest successful run chase: 161/4 - Australia vs. South Africa, 2009.

Average 1st innings score: 166

The Gabba, Brisbane last T20I match pitch report

In the last T20I at The Gabba, Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by three runs. Nazmul Hossain Shanto's 71-run knock guided Bangladesh to a 150-run total in their 20 overs. Chasing 151 for a victory, Zimbabwe finished with 147/8 in 20 overs.

The batters found it difficult to smash sixes in Brisbane as both teams hit only two maximums each. A total of 15 wickets fell in the match, with fast bowlers accounting for nine of them.

Which team will smash more sixes in tomorrow's match between Australia and Ireland? Share your answers in the comments box below.

