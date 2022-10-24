AUS vs SL T20 World Cup 2022: Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Australia vs Sri Lanka match

The Australia vs Sri Lanka match will take place at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Tuesday. The two teams have got off to a contrasting start in the Super 12 round of the mega event.

While defending champions Australia lost their tournament opener against New Zealand, Sri Lanka kicked off their Super 12 campaign with a comfortable win over Ireland.

Australia will be keen to register their first win of the tournament and keep themselves alive in the race to the semifinals. On the other hand, Sri Lanka will aim to inch a step closer to the next round of the mega event by recording their fourth consecutive victory.

Ahead of the Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 match, here's a look at their head-to-head record.

Australia vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record

Australia lead the head-to-head record in T20Is against Sri Lanka 15-10. The two teams have battled in 25 T20Is, with the Aussies emerging victorious 15 times.

AUS vs SL head-to-head record in T20 World Cup

Australia lead 3-1 in their head-to-head record against Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup matches. The Islanders beat the Aussies in 2009 but lost against them in 2007, 2010 and 2021.

Last 5 Australia vs Sri Lanka games in Australia

Australia have a 8-6 lead in their head-to-head record against Sri Lanka on home soil. Here's a summary of their last five matches on Australian soil:

SL (155/5) beat AUS (154/6) by 5 wickets, Feb 20, 2022. AUS (143/4) beat SL (139/8) by 6 wickets, Feb 18, 2022. AUS (124/4) beat SL (121/6) by 6 wickets, Feb 15, 2022. AUS (164/6) beat SL (164/8) via Super Over, Feb 13, 2022. AUS (149/9) beat SL (122/8) by 27 runs, Feb 11, 2022.

Last 5 AUS vs SL games in Sri Lanka

Australia have a slender lead of 4-3 in T20Is against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka. Here's a summary of their last five T20I matches in the island nation:

SL (177/6) beat AUS (176/5) by 4 wickets, Jun 11, 2022. AUS (126/7) beat SL (124/9) by 3 wickets, Jun 8, 2022. AUS (134/0) beat SL (128) by 10 wickets, Jun 7, 2022. AUS (130/6) beat SL (128/9) by 4 wickets, Sep 9, 2016. AUS (263/3) beat SL (178/9) by 85 runs, Sep 6, 2016.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes