Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Hosts and defending champions Australia will face Ireland in a Super 12 match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Gabba in Brisbane on Monday, October 31. Rain and abandoned matches have hurt some teams’ chances in Group 1, which was anyways billed as the "group of death". Australia have also been on the receiving end as their much-hyped clash against England got washed out.

Of course, the Aussies themselves hurt their fortunes by succumbing to an 89-run defeat against New Zealand in the Super 12 opener. They were in a spot of bother against Sri Lanka as well before a brutal assault from Marcus Stoinis hauled them over the line.

Australia are currently fourth in the group with a poor net run rate of -1.555. They need to win both their remaining games by handsome margins to stay in contention. For now, their focus will be on the Ireland challenge.

Ireland, unexpectedly, are ahead of Australia in the points table courtesy of their memorable triumph over England and also due to a better net run rate. They have played some very good cricket in the tournament. While the Aussies will start as firm favorites, they will be well aware that the Irish side cannot be taken lightly.

Today's AUS vs IRE toss result

Ireland have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Irish skipper Andrew Balbirnie said:

“It's a big game for us. Always nice to know what we can do in the second innings.”

Australian captain Aaron Finch admitted he would have bowled first as well. Adam Zampa, who missed the team’s last game due to COVID-19, is back for Ashton Agar.

AUS vs IRE - Today's match playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (w), Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little.

Today's AUS vs IRE pitch report

According to Michael Clarke, the pitch looks fantastic, but it's a bit dry. He added that he has not seen a Gabba pitch as dry as this. Batting against the new ball could be the best time, so the powerplay will be key for both teams. Might not be as much swing, but there is a breeze around which might aid that.

Today's AUS vs IRE match players list

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (w), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Cameron Green, Steven Smith.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little, Simi Singh, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Stephen Doheny.

AUS vs IRE - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Nitin Menon

TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena

Match Referee: Chris Broad

