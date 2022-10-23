BAN vs NED T20 World Cup 2022: Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Bangladesh vs Netherlands match

The Bangladesh vs Netherlands game will kick off Monday's action at the ongoing T20 World Cup. Both nations will look forward to starting their Super 12 campaigns with a win.

Bangladesh earned a direct entry into the Super 12 round, thanks to their position in the ICC T20I team rankings. Meanwhile, the Netherlands had to earn their place in the second round.

Netherlands were in Group A of Round 1, where they beat Namibia and UAE to advance to the Super 12. It will be interesting to see how the Dutch team performs in the Super 12s, having made it to the second round of a T20 World Cup for the first time since 2014.

Ahead of the Bangladesh vs Netherlands game, here's a look at the two teams' head-to-head stats in T20Is.

Bangladesh vs Netherlands head-to-head record

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda JUST IN



Netherlands join Sri Lanka in the Super 12s thanks to UAE, who have beaten Namibia.





Bangladesh lead the head-to-head record against Netherlands 2-1. The Dutch team's only win against Bangladesh came in 2012.

BAN vs NED head-to-head record in T20 World Cup

Bangladesh have a 1-0 lead in their head-to-head record against Netherlands in T20 World Cup games. The two teams battled against each other in Round 1 of the mega event in 2016, which Bangladesh won by eight runs.

Last 5 BAN vs NED games in Bangladesh

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



27th September 2022: Played for NZ A vs IND A



16th October 2022: Played for the Netherlands against UAE





Bangladesh have never hosted a T20I game against the Netherlands. Thus, their head-to-head on home soil against the Netherlands stands at 0-0.

Last 5 BAN vs NED games in Netherlands

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



How will they do this year? 🤔





Netherlands hosted a two-match T20I games against Bangladesh in 2012. Here's a brief summary of the two games that happened in the series.

NED (131/9) beat BAN (128) by 1 wicket, Jul 26, 2012. BAN (145/2) beat NED (144/7) by 8 wickets, Jul 25, 2012.

Which team will win the Bangladesh vs Netherlands match in the T20 World Cup 2022? Sound off in the comments below.

