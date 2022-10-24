Bangladesh will take on Netherlands in a T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 Super 12 match at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday (October 24). Despite some poor performances in the T20 format over the last few seasons, Bangladesh managed to directly qualify for the Super 12 round of the World Cup. The Dutch, on the other hand, won two of their three first-round games to join the big teams.

Shakib Al Hasan’s men may be much more experienced at the international level as compared to Netherlands. But Bangladesh will not begin their T20 World Cup campaign with too much confidence. They lost all their four matches during the tri-series in New Zealand played ahead of the ICC event. They had a forgettable Asia Cup campaign as well.

In contrast, Netherlands beat UAE and Namibia in the first round and gave a tough fight to Sri Lanka. They would be silently confident of catching Bangladesh off-guard. If indeed the Dutch manage to get the better of Bangladesh, it wouldn’t be considered an upset. As such, Shakib and co. have a point to prove.

Today's BAN vs NED toss result

Netherlands have won the toss and have decided to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, their skipper Scott Edwards said:

“We've seen the teams do well chasing and there’s a bit of weather around. That will help us as well.”

Roelof van der Merwe is not fit enough for the game. Shariz Ahmad and Logan van Beek are in the playing XI for the Dutch.

BAN vs NED - Today's match playing XIs

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (w), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud

Netherlands: Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c &wk), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

Today's BAN vs NED pitch report

According to Ian Bishop and Dale Steyn, it should be a genuine, well-paced surface. It is slightly overcast, so there might be a bit of swing early on. Of all the pitches, Hobart has the least degree of spin. The bowlers will have to work hard.

Today's BAN vs NED match players list

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed , Ebadot Hossain

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c & wk), Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Tim Pringle, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Logan van Beek, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover, Shariz Ahmad

BAN vs NED - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Nitin Menon

TV umpire: Michael Gough

Match Referee: David Boon

