Create

“C’mon girls, bring the cup home” – Fans react after Jemimah Rodrigues and Hemalatha help India beat Sri Lanka in Women's Asia Cup

Jemimah Rodrigues
Jemimah Rodrigues slammed 53-ball 76 against Sri Lanka Women. [Pic credits: BCCI]
James Kuanal
James Kuanal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Oct 01, 2022 06:30 PM IST

A clinical performance from Jemimah Rodrigues and Dayalan Hemalatha helped India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 41 runs in their opening fixture in the Asia Cup opener in Sylhet on Saturday (October 1).

Sent in to bat, the Women in Blue scored 150/6 in 20 overs as Jemimah smashed 76 runs off 53 balls. She hit six and 11 fours in her entertaining knock. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur also contributed 33 runs.

Oshadi Ranasinghe was the pick of the bowlers for the Sri Lanka Women. She finished with figures of 3/32. Sugandika Kumari and Chamari Athapaththu took one wicket each.

In reply, Sri Lanka Women were bowled out for 109 runs in 18.2 overs. Dayalan Hemaltha picked up three wickets, while Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar took a couple of wickets each. Radha Yadav also settled for a wicket.

Fans on Twitter were delighted with the Women in Blue continuing the red-hot form in the Asia Cup that helped them win the ODI series against England. Here are some of the reactions:

What an outstanding inning by Jemimah Rodrigues. 🔥🔥🔥
Shoutout for our Women in Blue. Grt match it was. Jemimah Rodrigues you are Rockstar. @JemiRodrigues. C'mon girls, bring the cup🏆 home!! #INDvSL #AsiaCup2022 https://t.co/mtpobFzBv3
It was a delight to watch #JemimahRodrigues knock today! Well deserved win though the team could have scored couple of runs more to the capacity. #AsiaCup2022
India win by 41 runs 🥳🥳What a start to our #WomensAsiaCup campaign 💪🏻#IndvSL #IndvsSL
109 sl #indvssl @Study16Only https://t.co/zI46vbkgz1
And India wins it in style! 🔥🔥A 41 runs win in the first match. Solid inning from Jemi, tight over and wickets from Deepti’s spell steered India to a clinical win. #AsiaCup #WomensAsiaCup #INDvsSL
Hamari chhoriyo ne chhoro ka badla lena shuru kar diya hai 👊🏻#AsiaCup #indvssl #DeeptiSharma #INDvSL #INDvsSL #CricketTwitter https://t.co/RU7DKD3QOK
A great start to the #AsiaCup well played @BCCIWomen #indvssl
Relying on Hemalatha against the pinch hitters has worked again. Congratulations India on winning this match against Sri Lanka! Next up, Malaysia. Easy win loading. ✌️#WomensAsiaCup2022
@ICC That run out by Deepti Sharma changed the course of match 💯Congrats team India 🇮🇳

"Nothing like coming back and playing for India" - Jemimah Rodrigues after being named Player of the Match

Jemimah made a stellar comeback to the team in this game after being ruled out of the recently concluded white-ball series against England due to an injury. She was named Player of the Match for her match-winning knock against the Islanders.

“Six months I did not touch my bat, was tough not doing the thing I love and seeing everyone else do it. But everyone helped me, my parents, coaches and my trainers, I wanted to thank them. Nothing like coming back and playing for India.”
.@JemiRodrigues scored a superb 7⃣6⃣ & bagged the Player of the Match Award as #TeamIndia beat Sri Lanka. 👏 👏Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/INDVSL-WOMENSA…#AsiaCup2022 | #INDvSL https://t.co/mQEZ0u5xW8

Skipper Harmanpreet also hailed the batter for working on her fitness during her stint at NCA in Bengaluru.

“After losing crucial wickets, Jemi [Jemimah] played really well, that’s what we were expecting from her. It was not easy after coming back from injury, but we backed her during her tough times and she worked hard in the NCA as well.”

India Women will next be in action against minnows Malaysia in Sylhet on Monday (October 3).

The Women in Blue are the most successful team in the Women’s Asia Cup, having won six titles in seven editions. However, they ended up as runners-up in the last edition of the tournament.

Edited by S Chowdhury

Comments

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...