T20 World Cup 2022: How can Pakistan qualify for World Cup semi-final?

Babar Azam-led Pakistan suffered their second straight defeat in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Perth on Thursday, October 27. Set to chase a gettable target of 131 in the Group 2 Super 12 clash against Zimbabwe, Pakistan came up with an extremely shoddy effort to end on 129/8 after 20 overs.

Bowling first after losing the toss, Mohammad Wasim (4/24) and Shadab Khan (3/23) shone with the ball to restrict Zimbabwe to a below-par 130/8. They, however, faltered to 36 for three in the chase. A fourth-wicket partnership of 52 between Shan Masood (44) and Shadab Khan (17) lifted Pakistan’s hopes. However, they once again slumped to 94 for six.

Mohammad Nawaz’s 22 gave them hope of pulling off a win. However, he was dismissed off the penultimate delivery of the match, after which Shaheen Shah Afridi (one) was run-out off the last ball as Zimbabwe sneaked home to a famous win.

Pakistan’s semi-final qualification scenario in T20 World Cup 2022

Following their unexpected loss to Zimbabwe on Thursday, Pakistan have slipped to fifth position in Group 2, with 0 points and a net run rate of -0.050.

They have three games remaining, which means if they win all three of their matches, they will finish on six points. The only way Pakistan can qualify for the semis now is if they finish with six points and have a better net rate than any other side in the group also finishing on six points. If any two teams reach more than six points, Pakistan will be out of contention.

Pakistan’s remaining three matches are against the Netherlands (October 30), South Africa (November 3) and Bangladesh (November 6). They will not only need to win all three of their matches, but also significantly boost their net run rate.

As of now, India are on top of Group 2 with two wins from as many games. They have four points with an impressive net run rate of +1.425. Their remaining three games are against South Africa (October 30), Bangladesh (November 2) and Zimbabwe (November 6). India are expected to win at least two of their three games.

South Africa have three points from two games, with one win and one no result. They are in second place with a net run rate of +5.200. In the context of qualification for the semis, the Proteas-Pakistan clash on November 3 could be crucial, assuming the two teams would be battling it out for one of the knockout spots.

