"Completely bamboozled Sri Lanka"- Fans thrilled as Karthik Meiyappan creates history by picking up hat-trick against Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup

Young UAE leg-spinner Karthik Meiyappan created history as he picked up the first hat trick of the T20 World Cup 2022 against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. The 22-year-old sent Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, and captain Dasun Shanaka back to the hut in a span of three deliveries.
It was a well-planned hat-trick as Sri Lankan batters weren't trying to slog everything. Meiyappan bowled a bit wider to Rajapaksa, who could only smash the ball straight into the hands of deep extra cover.
He then bowled a similar delivery to Asalanka, who could only feather it to the keeper. The hat-trick delivery was the best of the lot as Karthik Meiyappan's sensational googly went straight through Sri Lankan captain Shanaka's defense. His figures of 3/19 dented Sri Lanka's hopes of posting a strong total.
Fans on Twitter hailed Karthik Meiyappan for his sensational performance as he also became the first bowler from an associate nation to pick up a hat trick against a full-member nation in international cricket.
Here are some of the reactions:
Karthik Meiyappan's efforts against Sri Lanka weren't backed by UAE batters
The target of 153 looked within reach of the UAE batting line-up and they were keen to get off to a solid start. However, Dushmantha Chameera had other ideas. The speedster bowled brilliantly in the powerplay, conceding just four runs in his first two overs and picking up three wickets.
From there on, it looked like a task too steep for the UAE as the Sri Lankan bowlers continued their relentless attack. Wanindu Hasaranga also showed why he is one of the best in the business, picking figures of 3/8 from his four overs. This huge win for Sri Lanka makes the group even more interesting.
If Namibia are able to beat UAE, the game between the Netherlands and Sri Lanka could well prove to be a virtual knockout to reach the Super 12 stage.
Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads