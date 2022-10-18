"Completely bamboozled Sri Lanka"- Fans thrilled as Karthik Meiyappan creates history by picking up hat-trick against Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup

Young UAE leg-spinner Karthik Meiyappan created history as he picked up the first hat trick of the T20 World Cup 2022 against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. The 22-year-old sent Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, and captain Dasun Shanaka back to the hut in a span of three deliveries.

It was a well-planned hat-trick as Sri Lankan batters weren't trying to slog everything. Meiyappan bowled a bit wider to Rajapaksa, who could only smash the ball straight into the hands of deep extra cover.

He then bowled a similar delivery to Asalanka, who could only feather it to the keeper. The hat-trick delivery was the best of the lot as Karthik Meiyappan's sensational googly went straight through Sri Lankan captain Shanaka's defense. His figures of 3/19 dented Sri Lanka's hopes of posting a strong total.

Fans on Twitter hailed Karthik Meiyappan for his sensational performance as he also became the first bowler from an associate nation to pick up a hat trick against a full-member nation in international cricket.

Here are some of the reactions:

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra What a spell by Kartik Meiyappan against Sri Lanka - 3/19 in 4 overs. Picked the first Hat-trick of this World Cup, completely bamboozled Sri Lanka. What a spell by Kartik Meiyappan against Sri Lanka - 3/19 in 4 overs. Picked the first Hat-trick of this World Cup, completely bamboozled Sri Lanka. https://t.co/mqLS1x8qEC

Prashanth S @ps_it_is What a moment in his career, it doesn't get bigger than this. The young trio of Vriitya, Meiyappan and Aayan will go onto achieve special things. Already crucial members of their sides so young. t20worldcup.com/video/2858631 What a moment in his career, it doesn't get bigger than this. The young trio of Vriitya, Meiyappan and Aayan will go onto achieve special things. Already crucial members of their sides so young. t20worldcup.com/video/2858631

Jokvid Wiese (Perry's version) @Jokeresque_ Hatrick for Karthik Meiyappan, finally a Meiyappan's name etched in cricket history for the right reasons. Hatrick for Karthik Meiyappan, finally a Meiyappan's name etched in cricket history for the right reasons.

Ben Jones @benjonescricket Clean bowling the opposition captain with a googly is, when you think about it, the perfect way to take a hat-trick. Magnificent from Meiyappan Clean bowling the opposition captain with a googly is, when you think about it, the perfect way to take a hat-trick. Magnificent from Meiyappan

Robin Aiyuda Uthappa @robbieuthappa Terrific display of bowling from him. UAE making a great comeback in the game. #T20WorldCup2022 Hat trick from UAE's Karthik MeiyappanTerrific display of bowling from him. UAE making a great comeback in the game. #SLvUAE Hat trick from UAE's Karthik Meiyappan 😍 Terrific display of bowling from him. UAE making a great comeback in the game. #SLvUAE #T20WorldCup2022

Paul Radley @PaulRadley Karthik Meiyappan has still yet to make it back to the UAE dressing room. He’s had a hug from almost everyone. Posed for a load of selfies. And signed a load of autographs. Lap it up, son. What a moment #T20WorldCup Karthik Meiyappan has still yet to make it back to the UAE dressing room. He’s had a hug from almost everyone. Posed for a load of selfies. And signed a load of autographs. Lap it up, son. What a moment #T20WorldCup https://t.co/OxTCOJjpiS

Sreshth Shah @sreshthx After many years, a Meiyappan is grabbing headlines again. Scenes in Geelong After many years, a Meiyappan is grabbing headlines again. Scenes in Geelong

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats

#SLvUAE Karthik Meiyappan becomes the first Associate nation player to take a hat-trick against a full member team in men's international cricket. Karthik Meiyappan becomes the first Associate nation player to take a hat-trick against a full member team in men's international cricket.#SLvUAE

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns The boy from Chennai, playing for Uae, scripts history in Geelong by taking the hat-trick in the T20 World Cup, remember the name, he is just 22-years-old - Take a bow, Karthik Meiyappan. The boy from Chennai, playing for Uae, scripts history in Geelong by taking the hat-trick in the T20 World Cup, remember the name, he is just 22-years-old - Take a bow, Karthik Meiyappan. https://t.co/IJ9JRJQmI7

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14

Asalanka

Shanaka



That is a quality hat-trick. Congratulations Karthik Meiyappan, something to cherish for lifetime 🏽 #SLvUAE #T20WorldCup2022 RajapaksaAsalankaShanakaThat is a quality hat-trick. Congratulations Karthik Meiyappan, something to cherish for lifetime RajapaksaAsalanka Shanaka That is a quality hat-trick. Congratulations Karthik Meiyappan, something to cherish for lifetime 👏🏽 #SLvUAE #T20WorldCup2022 https://t.co/sYB3nIe9I0

Karthik Meiyappan's efforts against Sri Lanka weren't backed by UAE batters

The target of 153 looked within reach of the UAE batting line-up and they were keen to get off to a solid start. However, Dushmantha Chameera had other ideas. The speedster bowled brilliantly in the powerplay, conceding just four runs in his first two overs and picking up three wickets.

From there on, it looked like a task too steep for the UAE as the Sri Lankan bowlers continued their relentless attack. Wanindu Hasaranga also showed why he is one of the best in the business, picking figures of 3/8 from his four overs. This huge win for Sri Lanka makes the group even more interesting.

If Namibia are able to beat UAE, the game between the Netherlands and Sri Lanka could well prove to be a virtual knockout to reach the Super 12 stage.

