“Lot of times people stay quiet thinking they cannot criticize India” - Mohammad Hafeez on BCCI’s influence in world cricket 

Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has lamented the influence of the BCCI on world cricket. According to the 41-year-old, people are unwilling to criticize the Indian cricket board because of their money-making power.

While the BCCI is the richest cricketing body in the world, some former players have expressed reservations over their "monopoly", especially with regard to the IPL. Legends like Aravinda de Silva and Adam Gilchrist have hinted that the Indian cricket board’s influence is becoming a little bit dangerous.

Hafeez, too, has been outspoken about his thoughts on Indian cricket and the way the game is “controlled” by their cricketing body. In an interview with Cricket Pakistan, he opined:

“Let’s be honest. Cricket is a beautiful game, and the countries that play it are really good at the sport. They add value wherever they go. They have a flair that entertains fans. But when it comes to India, everybody knows that a lot of times people stay quiet thinking that they cannot criticize India."

According to the former cricketer, there is no harm in criticizing the BCCI if the assessment is constructive. He added:

“I have always been against any platform being utilized for biased opinion and getting personal, but constructive criticism should be okay. A lot of times, people think they do not need any advice. But that is not the right attitude.”

Having retired from international cricket at the start of the year, Hafeez has turned an analyst on the game. His frank views have been received with mixed response.

“I stand by my statement” - Mohammad Hafeez on terming BCCI the “laadla” of the cricketing world

During a TV debate earlier this month, the former Pakistan captain claimed that the BCCI is admired because of the money it brings into the game. He termed the Indian board as laadla (pampered) of world cricket.

Hafeez was trolled on social media for his controversial statement. However, he stuck to his stand and commented:

“There is no doubt that India’s players are big products. Their names add value wherever they go. But it’s not like only they are doing well. Many others players inspire you and provide eye-catching moments with their game. That’s why I said that they are treated as ‘laadla’. I stand by my statement.”

In a long international career, Hafeez represented Pakistan in 55 Tests, 218 ODIs and 119 T20Is. He was part of the team that reached the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in the UAE last year.

