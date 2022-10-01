“Deepak Chahar is a far better option”- Former Pakistan cricketer ahead of T20 World Cup

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria feels Indian all-rounder Deepak Chahar is a better option than Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

Chahar made a brilliant comeback to the national team against South Africa in the first T20I on Wednesday (September 28). He finished with figures of 2/24, which included the prized wickets of Proteas captain Temba Bavuma and power-hitter Tristan Stubbs.

BCCI @BCCI

Two similar dismissals!

Bavuma and Quinton de Kock depart early on.



Don’t miss the LIVE coverage of the Two wickets!Two similar dismissals!Bavuma and Quinton de Kock depart early on.Don’t miss the LIVE coverage of the #INDvSA match on @StarSportsIndia Two wickets!Two similar dismissals!Bavuma and Quinton de Kock depart early on.Don’t miss the LIVE coverage of the #INDvSA match on @StarSportsIndia https://t.co/aLfcrJxs1C

Interestingly, the CSK all-rounder has been named as a standby in India's squad for the T20 World Cup.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria said:

“One thing is clear, if there is no swing, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be punished. He has been hit in the death overs and there will be hard tracks in Australia. Deepak Chahar is a far better option than Bhuvneshwar and he can also bat when required.”

It is worth mentioning that Bhuvneshwar has failed to deliver in the death overs for India, particularly in the 19th over, in recent times. The senior pacer ended up with figures of 0/52 and 1/39 in the first and third T20Is against Australia, respectively. He has been rested for the T20Is series against the Proteas.

“Siraj is energetic and always wants to deliver”- Danish Kaneria ahead of T20 World Cup

Danish Kaneria feels Mohammed Siraj could be part of India squad's for T20 World Cup in Australia.

Kaneria also pointed out that Mohammed Siraj, who has replaced injured pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the T20Is against South Africa, will need to grab the opportunity with both hands if he is given a chance in the upcoming matches ahead of the T20 World Cup.

The former Pakistani spinner felt that the speedster would impress in Australia because of his energy on the field and desire to pick up wickets. He said:

“Mohammed Siraj has been called up for the South Africa series. This player will do well because he is energetic and always wants to deliver. Siraj has the body language of a fast bowler, and he, too, knows that he needs to grab the opportunity with both hands.”

It is worth mentioning that Siraj has experience playing in Australia. He was part of the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series, where he scalped 13 wickets in three Tests, including a fifer.

BCCI @BCCI NEWS : Mohd. Siraj replaces injured Jasprit Bumrah in T20I squad. #INDvSA



More Details

bcci.tv/articles/2022/… NEWS: Mohd. Siraj replaces injured Jasprit Bumrah in T20I squad. #TeamIndia More Details 🚨 NEWS 🚨: Mohd. Siraj replaces injured Jasprit Bumrah in T20I squad. #TeamIndia | #INDvSA More Details 🔽bcci.tv/articles/2022/…

The Men in Blue will be in action against the Proteas in the second T20I in Guwahati on Sunday (October 2).

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (replacement yet to be announced), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players - Mohd. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far