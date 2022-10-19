Sri Lankan pacer Dushmanta Chameera has reportedly been ruled out of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 due to an apparent calf injury.

The right-arm pacer pulled up while bowling his final over during Sri Lanka's preliminary qualification stage contest against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday, October 18.

Chameera has been officially ruled out of the team's upcoming must-win clash against the Netherlands. But according to a report from NewsWire, he is most certainly set to be ruled out of the rest of the tournament.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo



#SLvUAE | #T20WorldCup



es.pn/T20WC22-M6 Despite victory there will be worry in the Sri Lankan camp with key pacer Dushmantha Chameera hobbling off during his final over Despite victory there will be worry in the Sri Lankan camp with key pacer Dushmantha Chameera hobbling off during his final over #SLvUAE | #T20WorldCup 👉 es.pn/T20WC22-M6 https://t.co/L2PTa7UqrO

Chairman of the Sri Lanka Cricket Medical Committee, senior prof. Arjuna de Silva confirmed the same following the Asia Cup champions' massive 79-run win at Geelong Park.

Chameera was the pick of the fast bowlers as the Lankans bounced back strongly from their opening day defeat against Namibia. He claimed figures of 3-15 after running through the UAE's top order.

The seamer has had an injury-curtailed 2022 so far. His inclusion in Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup 2022 squad was subject to fitness. He won the race against time to compete in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season and played the home season against Australia before being ruled out of the 2022 Asia Cup.

Sri Lanka currently battling an injury crisis early on in the tournament

The Lankans have the option of Lahiru Kumara as an express pacer on the bench, but the right-arm seamer is also coming off a long injury layoff.

Sri Lanka have already lost Dilshan Madushanka's services following the first match of the tournament. The left-arm seamer suffered a quadriceps tear and was replaced by Binura Fernando in the squad.

The Asia Cup holders are also sweating over the fitness of Danushka Gunathilaka and Pramod Madushan. The former was dropped from the playing XI for the contest against the UAE, while the latter was in distress. Both players are set to undergo scans to assess their respective hamstring injuries.

The Lankan Lions won the Asia Cup without Dushmanta Chameera in their mix. Can they pull off a similar feat in the T20 World Cup 2022? Let us know what you think.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes