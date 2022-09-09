ECB suspends second day's play of third Test between England and South Africa at The Oval following Queen's demise

The England Cricket Board (ECB) has suspended the second day of the third Test (Friday, September 9) at the Oval against South Africa following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The ECB also announced that the scheduled games for the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy will not take place either.

The announcement of the Queen's death, aged 96, came at 6:30 pm as per UK time on Thursday (September 8), after which the board suspended the second day's play. Due to persistent rain, no play could be possible on Day One after England won the toss and elected to field.

The thoughts of everyone involved in the game are with the whole Royal Family. The England and Wales Cricket Board is deeply saddened at the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.The thoughts of everyone involved in the game are with the whole Royal Family.

The ECB issued a statement as quoted below:

"Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Friday's play between England and South Africa Men at The Oval, along with all scheduled matches in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, will not take place. For fixtures beyond Friday, updates will be provided in due course."

The board's chairman Richard Thompson expressed his sadness at the Queen's demise and hailed her contribution to the country's progress. Thompson said:

"I'm sure I speak for everyone in the game when I say how truly sad I am to hear of the Queen's passing. Her Majesty has been such a great supporter of the game and was always so vocal of her and her late husband's enjoyment around the sport.

"Her dedication to her country will never be forgotten. For her service and her selflessness over her extraordinary reign, we owe her a debt that can never be repaid."

The ECB remains in consultation with the government to decide the fate of the rest of the Test. The board also confirmed that ticket-holders for Day Two are eligible for a full refund. ESPN Cricinfo reported that ECB and CSA officials met to discuss the possibilities of whether to move Day Two to Saturday or cancel the fixture altogether.

England leveled the three-match series in the second Test in Manchester

Meanwhile, the three-match rubber stands at 1-1, with England and South Africa winning at Old Trafford and Lord's, respectively.

The Proteas bowled England out for 165 and 149 in the opening Test to seal an innings and 12-run victory. Right-arm speedster Kagiso Rabada earned the Player of the Match award for his bowling figures of 27-5-79-7.

The home side hit back at Old Trafford with a dominant innings and a 85-run win. The Englishmen skittled the tourists for 151 in the first innings before declaring at 415, headlined by centuries from Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes. The second innings saw James Anderson and Ollie Robinson share seven wickets to bowl the Proteas out for 179.

