European Cricket Championship 2022 Group A Points Table: Updated standings after Spain vs Austria Match 20

Ireland XI topped the European Cricket Championship 2022 points table with 14 points to their name. They also posted a healthy net run rate of +4.473.

Spain won five games out of eight and finished with 10 points. Austria also have 10 points under their belt but are placed at third position.

Spain will play Ireland XI in the first qualifier because they have a superior net run rate of +1.282 compared to +0.919 for Austria.

Portugal finished fourth and will face Austria in the eliminator of the European Cricket Championship. Czech Republic failed to win a single game and were knocked out of the competition. The winner he Group A will join England XI for the championship week.

Czech Republic remain winless in this year’s competition

The 16th match saw Ireland XI beat Czech Republic convincingly. Fifties from the openers in Cameron Melly (59) and Jared Wilson (58) helped Ireland XI post 141 on the board. The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters to restrict Czech Republic to 113 to win the game by 28 runs.

The 17th match saw Portugal take on Spain. It was an evenly-fought contest. Portugal managed to score 95 at the end of their 10 overs. The game went down to the wire and the Portuguese bowlers held their nerves to defend the total successfully, winning the game by five runs.

The Austrian side carried forward their winning momentum and beat Czech Republic in the 18th match. The Austrians were bundled out for 105 after batting first.

But Ahsan Yousuf picked up four wickets for Austria, while Jaweed Zadran and Mark Simpson Parker also chipped in with three each to help their side knock over Czech Republic for 87 who ended a torrid European Cricket Championship without a single win.

Ireland XI beat Portugal in the 19th match of the competition. The bowlers did a fine job of restricting Portugal to 71 in their 10 overs. John Matchett, at the top of the order, remained unbeaten on 44 to take his side across the line in the sixth over.

The last match of the group stages saw Austria beat Spain in a thrilling game. Batting first, the Spanish side were bundled out on 82. Zeshan Arif played an outstanding knock and remained unbeaten on 63 to guide Austria across the line with one ball to spare and win the game by three wickets.

European Cricket Championship 2022 Group A: Day 5 Fixtures

The knockout stages of the European Cricket Championship 2022 Group A will take place on September 16. The fixtures are as follows:

Qualifier 1 – Ireland XI vs Spain, 3 PM IST

Eliminator – Austria vs Portugal, 5 PM IST

Qualifier 2 – TBC vs TBC, 8 PM IST

Final – TBC vs TBC, 11 PM IST

Edited by S Chowdhury