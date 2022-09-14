Fakhar Zaman won't be part of Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad due to knee injury: Rashid Latif

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has revealed that experienced Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman won’t be part of the team’s T20 World Cup squad due to a knee injury.

Zaman had a poor Asia Cup 2022 campaign with the bat and in the field as well. He scored only 96 runs in six matches at an average of 16.00 and a strike rate of 103.23.

The left-handed batter was dismissed for a golden duck in the final against Sri Lanka in Dubai. He also came under fire for his lackluster fielding efforts during the T20 tournament.

During a discussion on the YouTube channel “Caught Behind”, Latif stated that he had information about the batter suffering an injury. He revealed during the show:

“Fakhar Zaman won’t be part of the team (for the T20 World Cup). He has suffered a knee injury and could be out for 4-6 weeks. He might have to be in rehab for a month, I guess. From what I know, it is a similar injury to what Shaheen Afridi suffered. Let’s hope that he recovers soon.”

Before his duck in the Asia Cup 2022 final, Zaman registered scores of 10, 53, 15, 5 and 13 in the multi-nation tournament.

“Address the batting number of Fakhar Zaman” - Mudassar Nazar

Former Pakistan cricketer Mudassar Nazar feels that the time has come for the Pakistan management to test Zaman as an opener once again. He opined that Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam are good openers, but hardly take the game away from the opposition.

Speaking to Cricket Pakistan, the 66-year-old discussed the team's batting woes and commented:

"They should address the batting number of Fakhar Zaman. We have seen in the previous PSL how devastatingly good he is in the power play but only too often he perishes once the field is spread and he is caught in the deep.

“I am aware of how successful Babar and Rizwan have been but they bat at the same pace and seldom take the game away from the opposition. But if we are afraid to tinker with their partnership, then we may have to take another opinion about Fakhar,” he added.

Zaman has represented Pakistan in 71 T20Is and has scored 1349 runs at an average of 21.75 and a strike rate of 129.09.

