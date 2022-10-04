"I am gutted" - Jasprit Bumrah reacts after being ruled out of T20 World Cup 2022

Team India's lead pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, has admitted that he is “gutted” after being ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Through a Twitter post, he thanked his loved ones for the wishes he has received and added that he would keep cheering for the Men in Blue.

On Monday (October 3), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ended the suspense over the fast bowler’s availability for the T20 World Cup, which will be played Down Under from October 16 to November 13. An official release confirmed that Bumrah has been ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury.

Taking to his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, the pacer shared a post and wrote:

“I am gutted that I won’t be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care and support I’ve received from my loved ones.

“As I recover, I’ll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia,” he added.

The BCCI's official statement on Bumrah said that the fast bowler was ruled out by the medical team after “detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists”.

The absence of the pacer is the second major blow for Team India ahead of the T20 World Cup. Earlier, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was also ruled out of the ICC event. He suffered a knee injury during the Asia Cup in the UAE and is recuperating following surgery.

Bumrah himself was ruled out of India’s entire Asia Cup campaign due to a back injury. He made a comeback for the T20Is against Australia. After being rested for the first match, he played in the next two games.

He was declared unfit again for the opening T20I against South Africa and was eventually ruled out of the entire series. Mohammed Siraj was named as the bowler's replacement for the remaining T20Is.

Who will replace Jasprit Bumrah in Team India’s T20 World Cup 2022 squad?

The BCCI's official release stated that they will name a replacement for Bumrah in the squad for the marquee tournament soon. According to reports, either Mohammad Shami or Deepak Chahar could be drafted into Team India’s 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup.

Both Shami and Chahar were named among the standbys for the ICC event in Australia. While Shami recently hit the nets after recovering from COVID-19, Chahar is part of the ongoing T20I series against South Africa.

