Harmanpreet Kaur wins ICC Women’s Player of the Month award for September 2022

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur has won the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award for September 2022. She looked excellent with the bat in the recently concluded ODI series against England Women.

The right-handed batter led from the front and finished the series as the highest run-scorer with 221 runs. She also played the role of a finisher in the first two ODIs.

Her sensational performance guided the Women in Blue to a historic 3-0 whitewash over England, which was India's first ODI series win in England since 1999.

Harmanpreet slammed an unbeaten 74 in Hove to help India chase down 228 in the first ODI. She followed that up with an unbeaten 143 off 111 deliveries in the second ODI in Canterbury to bring her second-highest individual score in the format. India won that match by 88 runs.

The star cricketer beat her team-mate Smriti Mandhana and Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana in a close-knit contest as they also returned with some decent outings.

“Amazing feeling” – Harmanpreet Kaur delighted to win ICC’s Women’s Player of the Month award

Harmanpreet Kaur expressed her delight at winning the Player of the Month award. She called it a very humbling experience after guiding Women in Blue to a landmark win in the ODI series against England.

"It was great to be nominated for the award, and to win it is an amazing feeling. To come out as winner when being nominated alongside Smriti and Nigar is very humbling.

"I have always taken immense pride in representing my country and achieving the historic ODI series win in England will remain a landmark moment for me in my career."

Harmanpreet Kaur-led team are participating in the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup in Sylhet, Bangladesh. The side bounced back strongly after losing to arch-rivals Pakistan by 13 runs on Friday. They beat the hosts by 59 runs and finished the league stage at the top after a dominating victory against Thailand Women.

India Women are the most successful team in the tournament, winning six out of seven titles. The side finished as the runners-up in the last edition of the Asia Cup in 2018.

