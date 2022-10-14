“His approach to the game is very similar to MS Dhoni”- Suresh Raina backs Rohit Sharma-led Team India to win T20 World Cup

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has backed Rohit Sharma-led Team India to win the T20 World Cup in Australia. He thinks Rohit has a similar approach as India’s most successful T20I captain, MS Dhoni.

Rohit Sharma and Co. are heading into the showpiece T20 event after securing T20I series victories against Australia and South Africa 2-1 (both). The side will look to continue the purple patch in the World Cup as well.

Speaking to Mirrow Now, Raina said:

“Rohit Sharma is a friendly captain when it comes to looking after the boys. His approach to the game is very similar to MS Dhoni. He won the 2007 T20 World Cup with Dhoni and he is still there as a captain in Australia. I think we are going to win the T20 World Cup with Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid.”

The Men in Blue last won the ICC T20 title under Dhoni in 2007, and will look to win the trophy after a 15-year gap. India have also remained away from lifting any ICC trophy since the Champions Trophy in 2013.

“We always plan a little better”- Suresh Raina thinks India will beat Pakistan in T20 World Cup opener

Raina has also backed India to beat arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening Super 12 clash in the T20 WC. He feels that the Men in Blue always develop a better plan against Pakistan in the ICC tournaments.

“Pakistan have done very well against us in the last T20 World Cup, but we’ve been playing very good cricket and this game will not be easy for India. I think they must be thinking about the loss in Dubai. They need to play their A-game and we always plan a little better, but credit goes to Babar for the way he's batted and handled the team.”

The former CSK player feels that victory against Men in Green will give India a much-needed impetus in the tournament. He also credited the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for sending the team to Australia well ahead to acclimatize and understand the surfaces.

“We need to set the tone for the first game, win against Pakistan and the whole T20 World Cup will follow. The BCCI has done a very nice thing to send the boys early to Australia, and they will easily acclimatize to the situation. Everything has been covered, and they look very pumped up and hungry.”

Sharma-led side will play against Pakistan on Sunday (October 23) in Melbourne Cricket Ground.

