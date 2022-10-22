Rohit Sharma-led India are all geared up for the blockbuster T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (October 23). The Men in Blue underwent an intense training session at a practice facility outside the MCG on Saturday to prepare for their Super 12 opener.

Sharing several pictures from Team India's practice session on Twitter, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) captioned:

“Snapshots from Team India’s training session at the MCG ahead of IND vs PAK tomorrow.”

In the pictures, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant were seen spending quality time in the nets. All these players could prove to be match-winners on a given day. The Men in Blue could also be seen discussing key plans in a huddle.

The Indian team are chasing their second T20 World Cup trophy after a 15-year gap.

India will aim to beat Pakistan and start their T20 World Cup campaign on a brighter note. They will also be keen to avenge their defeat by five wickets they suffered against Babar Azam and Co. in the Super four stage at the Asia Cup 2022. The Men in Green also thumped India by 10 wickets in the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup.

“Challenge for us to come out on top” – Rohit Sharma on India’s nine-year drought in ICC tournaments

Rohit Sharma reckons it has been challenging for the Men in Blue to come out on top in the ICC tournaments. The Indian skipper hoped to end India’s nine-year drought of winning the ICC title, having last won the Champions Trophy in 2013.

Speaking to reporters on the eve of the Indo-Pak match, Rohit said:

"I do not want to say pressure, but it is a definitely challenge for us to come out on top in ICC tournaments.

"Yes, there has been not the performance what we would like to show in ICC tournaments, especially big games, but I believe the opportunity always comes and we have the opportunity now to come here and do well, so I think we will have to focus on certain things to get that right."

India are placed in Group 2 alongside Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa, Zimbabwe and the Netherlands.

BCCI @BCCI sleep away!



We are geared up for Game 1, are you



#TeamIndia | #T20WorldCup Justsleep away!We are geared up for Game 1, are you Just 1⃣ sleep away! We are geared up for Game 1, are you❓#TeamIndia | #T20WorldCup https://t.co/rMO1sa13Jj

India squad for T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami.

Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, and Shardul Thakur.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes