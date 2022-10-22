"I knew that I had to play a cameo" - Mohammad Nawaz on his Asia Cup heroics against India

Pakistan batting all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has opened up on his cameo that helped his side beat India in the Super 4 stage of the 2022 Asia Cup. The 28-year-old stated that Pakistan wanted him in that situation and that it was about utilizing the opportunity to the fullest.

Nawaz, who came out to bat in the ninth over of the innings at 63-2 while chasing 182, struck 42 off 20 balls to give Pakistan momentum. The left-arm spinner, who earlier bowled an economical spell in the game, shared an 84-run stand with Mohammad Rizwan.

After losing to India by five wickets in the group stage, the Men in Green were able to upstage their neighbors by the same margin in the Super 4 phase.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, the Rawalpindi-born cricketer stated that he was clear about what Pakistan needed at that stage. Nawaz underlined his ability to counter Yuzvendra Chahal's leg-spin and use the short side of the boundary. He explained:

"It depends how you utilize the opportunity. They were saving me for that, because I had to counter the legspin and use the boundary dimensions as well. One side was a little bit shorter. I had a clear mind. I knew that I had to play a cameo so my team could come out of a difficult situation. I was sitting there and then my coach and captain said I must pad up. There was a right-left combination.

"When I went in, I was just very clear in my mind that we needed ten runs per over. I had worked in the nets. I was just thinking that I have to execute that and bring that hard work into the game. When left-handed batsmen are at the crease, it's a little difficult for the opposition."

The southpaw also played a similar role against New Zealand in the recent tri-nation series, hitting 38 off 22 balls as Pakistan chased down 164 after a slow start and losing their way slightly.

"As a player, to perform in this kind of game, your confidence grows" - Mohammad Nawaz on thriving against India

Mohammad Nawaz. (Image Credits: Getty)

Nawaz highlighted that he sees playing against India as an opportunity to build confidence and that people's expectations are an extra incentive to do better. Nawaz added:

"Pakistan vs India, people follow this game all over the world and there is so much hype. As a player, to perform in this kind of game, your confidence grows. You learn a lot from big games because the pressure grows. Our first sport is cricket and people die for cricket here. They support us a lot and expectations are high - very high.

"It is challenging, but as a player I enjoy it. When the whole nation is supporting you and behind you, if you perform well, it's a good way to spread happiness on their faces. We always try to do that."

India and Pakistan will lock horns in their first game of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Sunday, October 23.

