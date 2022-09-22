"I won't let Sarfaraz return to the Pakistan team" - Sikandar Bahkt claims Mohammad Rizwan is determined to keep the former captain away from the team 

Former Pakistan bowler Sikandar Bahkt has claimed that Mohammad Rizwan does not want Sarfaraz Ahmed competing for the wicket-keeper spot in the playing XI. The former Pakistan captain was not named in the T20 World Cup 2022 squad, with the side entrusting 21-year-old Mohammad Haris to be the second-choice wicket-keeper.

After making his international debut in 2015, Rizwan has gone on to become the primary wicket-keeping option for Pakistan. He is currently the No.1 ranked T20I batter in the world, with a promotion to the top of the order turning things around for him.

The wicket-keeper batter struggled for game time in the formative years of his career and it was not until 2019 that he was able to stake a claim in playing XI on a consistent basis.

Revealing that Mohammad Rizwan has stated to a former cricketer that he will ensure Sarfaraz Ahmed will never represent Pakistan again, Bahkt said on Geo Super:

"Sarfaraz will not play now. Our cricket community is quite small, so we get to know a lot of things. A cricketer who does programmes with us told us that Rizwan said, 'main Sarfaraz ko kabhi aane nahi dunga' (I won't let Sarfaraz return to the Pakistan team)."

"That's because when he was there, he didn't let Rizwan play. So now it's the opposite. This is what I have heard. I might be wrong.”

Rizwan had a frutiful Asia Cup 2022 campaign, ending the tournament's leading run-scorer with 281 runs. However, fans and critics were not pleased with the opening batter's approach as he played the role of the anchor, yielding a strike rate of just 117.57.

He was among the runs in the first T20I against England as well, but lacked support from the other end. Pakistan ended with only 158-7 on the board despite Rizwan setting the tempo with a sublime 46-ball 68 run knock.

Sarfaraz Ahmed last played for Pakistan in November 2021

The former Pakistan captain primarily competes in domestic tournaments and is no longer a part of the national team's plans. He was recently fined 30 percent of his match fees by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for breaching the code of conduct during a National T20 Cup 2022-23 contest.

Should the veteran player be considered by the selection committee as the second-choice wicket-keeper for the World Cup? Let us know what you think.

