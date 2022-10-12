"I'm focused more on my process" - Kuldeep Yadav on not making it to India's T20 World Cup squad

India's left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav opened up about his T20 World Cup snub following a match-winning performance against South Africa in the third ODI on Tuesday, October 11. Kuldeep stated that the players selected for the marquee event deserved it and that he wants to stick to the process.

The 27-year-old missed out on India's squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup, having not played in the previous edition last year as well.

Indian selectors have opted for Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Axar Patel to handle the spin-bowling unit in the ICC event in Australia.

Speaking after India's seven-wicket win over South Africa on Tuesday, Kuldeep stated that he worked a lot on regaining his rhythm after his hand injury. He explained:

"I worked a lot on my rhythm and I concentrated a lot on it after returning from injury. As a result, I also regained my pace. Hence, I'm not compromising on my spin either. I'm getting more turn due to which the batsmen are struggling to read my deliveries. I'm not disappointed at missing the World Cup because I'm focused more on my process.

"I'm watching match by match about how I can improve. So, there is not much disappointment because whoever has been selected in the World Cup squad is the best."

The Kanpur-born spinner was the pick of the bowlers in the third ODI in Delhi, as India bundled South Africa out for a mere 99. He returned with figures of 4.1-1-18-4, dismissing Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Bjorn Fortuin, and Anrich Nortje.

"My confidence has always been high" - Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav. (Image Credits: Getty)

Kuldeep also underlined that his confidence graph has gone up since IPL 2022 and that he maintained optimism regardless of taking wickets. He added:

"Definitely my confidence has increased since IPL 2022 and I became injured again after the tournament. I went to the West Indies and Zimbabwe where I thought I bowled well. I did well in the India A games.

"I always had the confidence and wickets or not, it doesn't decide my confidence. The way I have bowled in the last two games, I felt I have done well. The ball came out how I wanted it to. Sometimes you get wickets and sometimes you don't, but my confidence has always been high."

The seven-wicket win in Delhi saw India clinch the three-match ODI series by a 2-1 margin, beating full-strength South Africa with their second-string side. Earlier, the hosts had also won the T20I series 2-1.

