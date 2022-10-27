ICC T20 World Cup 2022: [Watch] Virat Kohli's priceless reaction after SKY smashes a six to reach half-century as India finish on 179/2

Riding on a brilliant partnership between Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli, India posted a competitive score of 179 in their 20 overs in their T20 World Cup game against the Netherlands at the SCG.

SKY ended the innings with a trademark whipped flick, which sailed over the deep backward square leg fence, to take India to 179.

Kohli’s reaction to the shot was priceless, with Yadav reaching yet another half-century through it. Kohli has shared some memorable partnerships with Yadav in the recent past and has openly showered his admiration on the third-ranked batter in T20I cricket.

Kohli and Yadav take India to strong total

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat on a tricky surface at the SCG.

The struggle was evident for the Indian openers in the powerplay as they failed to make full use of the fielding restrictions.

KL Rahul’s poor run continued as he was dismissed cheaply off a delivery that tailed in sharply and last game's man of the match Virat Kohli walked in to replace him.

However, Rahul could have survived the shout had to opted to go for the review, with replays suggesting that the ball would have missed the leg stump. Kohli and Rohit struggled initially and only managed to post 33 at the end of the powerplay.

Rohit then took the onus on himself to cut loose in the 10th over and from there on, the run-rate kept climbing.

The skipper completed a well-deserved half-century but couldn’t quite convert it into a big one. Yadav was the next man in and didn’t time any time to get going.

He played some exquisite shots all around the wicket and went on to remain unbeaten on 51 off just 25 deliveries. His innings was decorated with seven fours and a six.

Kohli, who struggled for timing initially, gained confidence with SKY at the other end, and smashed another unbeaten half-century, remaining unbeaten on 62 off 44 deliveries.

