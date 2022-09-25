IND vs AUS 2022, 3rd T20I: Today's match players list, teams & umpires 

Team India and Australia will have everything to play for when they face-off in the 3rd T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday (September 25). After failing to defend 208 in the opening match, the Men in Blue came back well to register a six-wicket win in a shortened game - eight overs per side - in Nagpur.

Bowling first after winning the toss, Team India conceded 90 runs. However, chasing is always an advantage in shortened matches and the hosts eased to victory to level the series. Indian captain Rohit Sharma’s performance with the willow was one of the biggest positives for the team from the win in the previous game. He batted like “Hitman” of old and guided the chase.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel has been terrific in the series so far. He followed up his 3 for 17 in the first match with impressive figures of 2 for 13 in Nagpur. Jasprit Bumrah also made a good comeback from injury, cleaning up Aaron Finch with a yorker. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel’s lack of effectiveness remains a concern though.

Today's IND vs AUS toss result

India have won the toss and have decided to field first. Speaking after winning the toss, skipper Rohit Sharma said:

“We look to keep winning games, it's important to maintain your momentum in this format of the game, so it was a good win for us (last match).

India have made one change for the decider. Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes back for Rishabh Pant. For Australia, Josh Inglis replaces Sean Abbott.

IND vs AUS - Today's match playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (w), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade (w), Daniel Sams, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Today's IND vs AUS match players list

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Deepak Hooda

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade (wk), Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis, Nathan Ellis

IND vs AUS - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal, Nitin Menon

TV umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

