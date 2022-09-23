IND vs AUS 2022: “Don’t know what is happening in Bangalore” - Ajay Jadeja takes dig at BCCI for sending Arshdeep Singh to NCA for “conditioning-related work”

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja has taken a dig at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over its decision to send young left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore for “conditioning-related work”. He described the move as a “baffling” one.

Arshdeep has not been named in the Indian T20I squad for the ongoing series against Australia. He will be part of the South Africa T20Is. However, Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will not be available for the matches against the Proteas as the duo will head to NCA.

During a discussion on Cricbuzz, a puzzled Jadeja questioned the logic of sending players to the NCA when they should be preparing for the T20 World Cup. He commented:

“Suddenly, you’ve got Bumrah who is not available (for the first match), you’ve got Arshdeep who’s been sent, I don’t know where (and) what is happening in Bangalore (conditioning-related work). It baffles me at times. How can there be a setup in the country, which is not there already with the Indian cricket team?”

Pointing out that the best fitness specialists should be traveling with the team, he added:

“Any organization, if you have your best setup - whether it’s your physios or your trainers - they should be traveling with the team. I’m presuming that’s what they do. Indian team does a fabulous job. What they have now is unheard of anywhere else in the world. But something seems to be happening in Bangalore which I cannot figure out."

Having made an impressive start to his T20I career, Arshdeep has been picked in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup. In 11 T20Is, the 23-year-old has claimed 14 wickets at an average of 20.14 and an economy rate of 7.38.

“If he was fit, he would have played” - Ajay Jadeja on Deepak Chahar not being picked

While Bumrah was rested for the first T20I, Umesh Yadav played ahead of Deepak Chahar even though the latter is on the standby list for the T20 World Cup. Yadav was brought in as a last-minute replacement after Mohammed Shami tested COVID positive.

Expressing surprise at the move, Jadeja opined:

“If he was fit, I have no doubts that he would have played. I’m presuming here. I have no knowledge why he didn’t play, but that would be the only reason. He came in Zimbabwe, played the first game, rested the second and played the third. So you are bringing him into the game.

Jadeja added:

“Maybe when they picked this side, because this side had to be picked before the 16th, and if you are looking at the World Cup, you look at somebody and say okay he’s coming back, we’ve seen him in a couple of games; within a month’s time he’ll be at peak fitness [sic].”

Chahar has not been picked in the playing XI for the second T20I against Australia as well. India have made two changes to their playing XI for the eight overs per side contest. Bumrah comes in for Yadav, while Rishabh Pant replaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

