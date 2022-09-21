IND vs AUS 2022: “Can’t expect him to do what Jadeja was doing” - Sunil Gavaskar warns against unrealistic hopes from Axar Patel

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has admitted that Axar Patel is the closest the Men in Blue can get to replacing the injured Ravindra Jadeja. He, however, warned against unrealistic expectations from Axar, stating that he is still relatively new to T20I cricket.

Axar was one of the few positives for Team India in their four-wicket defeat against Australia in Mohali on Tuesday, September 20. He registered figures of three for 17 in his four overs, even as most of the other bowlers proved very expensive.

The 28-year-old replaced Jadeja in the Asia Cup squad after the latter got injured. He has also been picked in India’s 15-member T20 World Cup squad.

Asked if Axar can perform Jadeja’s role in T20Is, Gavaskar told India Today:

“It’s pretty much a like-for-like situation. Axar Patel’s a pretty good fielder as well. It was a bit of a surprise when he dropped that catch. He can bat as well. We saw that in the West Indies when he won a watch for India from what looked like an impossible situation.

"Having said that, he’s pretty new to T20I cricket. We’ll have to be patient, can’t really expect him to do what Jadeja was doing. But, he will give it everything.”

Despite having made his T20I debut in 2015, Axar has only represented India in 27 matches in the format. He has claimed 24 wickets at an average of 25.50 and an economy rate of 7.13.

“Absolutely magnificent” - Sunil Gavaskar on Axar Patel’s performance in Mohali T20I

Sharing his thoughts on the left-arm spinner’s bowling performance in the first T20I against Australia, Gavaskar described it as a magnificent effort. He commented:

“Absolutely magnificent. You take three wickets and concede 40 runs; you’ve done a very good job. Even if it might be 10 runs an over, with those three wickets, you have pushed the opposition on the back foot. 3 for 17 is top stuff.

“400-plus runs were scored on a pitch, which was good. The way he varied his line, length and pace, that has been so impressive. He has done his chances no harm whatsoever.”

Bharath Ramaraj @Fancricket12 Tall for a spinner and could get some bounce in AUS.



Stump-to-stump line and quicker through the air. Subtle changes in length.



His seam presentation is such that the ball tends to come out scrambled.



Axar Patel has come a long way indeed. Tall for a spinner and could get some bounce in AUS.Stump-to-stump line and quicker through the air. Subtle changes in length.His seam presentation is such that the ball tends to come out scrambled.Axar Patel has come a long way indeed.

Axar dismissed Aaron Finch (22), Cameron Green (61), and Josh Inglis (17) in the first T20I against Australia. However, Matthew Wade (45* off 21) played a terrific knock to lift the visitors to a four-wicket victory while chasing 209.

