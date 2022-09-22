IND vs AUS 2022: "Everyone is fit and ready to play, including Jasprit Bumrah” - Suryakumar Yadav

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav has confirmed that there are no injury or fitness concerns over lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah. He stated that the fast bowler is absolutely fit and that there is nothing to worry about.

Questions were raised after India rested Bumrah for the opening T20I of the three-match series against Australia in Mohali on Tuesday, September 20. The 28-year-old was earlier ruled out of the Asia Cup with a back injury.

India have been desperately missing Bumrah as they have failed to defend healthy totals in recent T20Is. Asked if the pace bowler is facing any fitness issues, Suryakumar replied at a press conference on Thursday, September 22:

“Everyone is fit and ready to play, including Jasprit Bumrah. (There is) nothing to worry about.”

India will take on Australia in a must-win clash on Friday, September 23, at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. In the opening T20I of the series in Mohali, the bowlers failed to defend a total of 208. Bhuvneshwar Kumar went for 52 runs in his four overs.

Earlier, they struggled in the Asia Cup as well, failing to defend decent totals of 181 and 173 in the Super 4 matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, respectively.

“Thoda injury se aaya hai, itna toh benefit banta hai” - Suryakumar Yadav defends Harshal Patel

Apart from Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel also had a poor game with the ball in Mohali. He conceded 49 runs in four overs, including 22 in the 18th over of Australia’s innings.

Defending the pacer, Suryakumar pointed out that he is returning from injury. Urging for some patience, the 32-year-old commented:

“Thoda injury se aaya hai, itna toh benefit banta hai (Cut him some slack, he is coming back after the injury).”

He also did not agree with the viewpoint that the pacer had become predictable. The right-handed batter asserted:

“It is difficult to read Harshal’s slower ball and variations. Whatever I have faced him in the nets, I can assure you guys that he is not predictable at all.”

Harshal Patel suffered a side strain during India’s white ball tour of West Indies. He was subsequently ruled out of Team India’s Asia Cup 2022 campaign. The 31-year-old has been picked in the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup.

In 18 T20Is so far, the medium pacer has claimed 23 wickets at an average of 23.08 and an economy rate of 8.82.

